University of Cambridge researchers are hoping to launch technology that blocks online "hate speech" similar to how an antivirus program stops malicious code.
Thanks to researchers at the University of Cambridge, the largest social media companies in the world may soon have the ability to preemptively quarantine content classified by an algorithm as "hate speech"." On October 14, 2019, researcher Stephanie Ullmann and professor Marcus Tomalin published a proposal in the Ethics and Information Technology journal promoting an invention that they claim could accomplish this goal without infringing on individual rights of free speech. Their proposal involves software that uses an algorithm to identify "hate speech" in much the same way an antivirus program detects malware. It would then be up to the viewer of such content to either leave it in quarantine or view it.
The basic premise is that online "hate speech" is as harmful in its way as other forms of harm (physical, emotional, financial...), and social media companies should intercept it before it can do that harm, rather than post-facto by review.
Tomalin's proposal would use a sophisticated algorithm which would evaluate not just the content itself, but also all content posted by the user to determine if a post might be classifiable as "hate speech". If not classified as potential "hate speech", the post occupies the social media feed like any regular post. If the algorithm flags it as possible "hate speech", it will then flag the post as potential hate speech, making it so that readers must opt-in to view the post. A graph from the proposal illustrates this process.
The alert to the reader will identify the type of "hate speech" potentially classified in the content as well as a "Hate O'Meter" to show how offensive the post is likely to be.
The goal of the researchers is to have a working prototype available in early 2020 and, assuming success and subsequent social media company adoptions, intercepting traffic in time for the 2020 elections.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Wednesday January 01, @08:11PM (2 children)
There is plenty of precedent. Back in the gulf war we were still paying 'remote sensors' aka clairvoyants, and there was that guy that got insanely rich selling explosive detectors that didn't work...
You can't detect sin, but you can make bank by pretending you can.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 01, @08:33PM (1 child)
How, exactly, is Arik offtopic here? Mod abuse in action?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 01, @08:58PM
Someone testing their algorithm.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday January 01, @08:12PM (6 children)
There is no such thing as a technological solution to a moral problem. Besides which, who gets to program the AI as to what is and is not hate speech? What happens when the far right inevitably gets their hands on this through the big corps and the packed courts? Don't give yourself any power you don't want turned against you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 01, @08:16PM
Look at these Happy Nazis! How can they be the Bad Guys(R)?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 01, @08:30PM (1 child)
Exactly. Except, I'm more concerned about what the liberal left is going to call "hate speech". I'd much rather listen to you tell me that I'm going to hell, than to have both of us censored out of existence.
How's that saying go? I disagree with almost everything you say, but I'll fight to the death to defend your right to be so utterly wrong.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday January 01, @09:15PM
Never mind the use of AI, that's just a distraction, and it will not be any more effective than DRM is. Chatbots who kick participants for saying 4 letter words such as "porn" were nuisances that were never effective at censorship, ridiculously easy to defeat by such things as saying "pr0n" instead, and this Hate O'Meter doesn't sound like it's going to be any better.
The whole idea of censorship, that it is possible and desirable, and won't backfire, is the problem. Seems every generations has to learn all over again, the hard way, that censorship is just stupid.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 01, @08:37PM
When the good little sheep are brainwashed to want a government-sanctioned "AI" bleat-censor, do you really believe that censoring everything inconvenient for those in power was NOT the end goal since step one?
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday January 01, @08:45PM
So this is just another tech scam.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 01, @08:56PM
It ain't often I get to +1 Insightful you but you damned sure earned one this time.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 01, @08:13PM
This will fucking fail the second it flags a Big Leader as engaging in hate speech. Then pressure will get applied in delicate places until the app gets rewritten to do the exact opposite of what it was originally supposed to do. Hello fascism!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by RandomFactor on Wednesday January 01, @08:40PM
*cough* Social Credit System [wikipedia.org] *cough*
(Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Wednesday January 01, @08:40PM
“I wholly disapprove of what you say and will defend to the death your right to say it.” - Voltaire (attr.)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday January 01, @09:15PM
How? So I'm allowed free speech under restrictions, is that really free speech then? Not if you ask me, but then I doubt they will. So who is going to define this hate speech? I'm fairly sure the laws are not exactly the same across the globe and if this is going to work on the Internet and not just your own national snowflake lan you might be in a bit of a problem. Not to mention that I doubt everyone as previously noted and mentioned are going to agree. That said a lot of the "comment" platforms used by a lot of the large media companies already does this sort of thing. So I guess they are the potential future customer of this shit.
I do admit that I have not really kept up with anti-virus technology the last decade or so, it was kind of crap before and from what I know it has not really developed all that much as an idea or concept, but are they still not mostly working from signature files and possibly also system monitoring of various important files and such? So that is what the amazing algorithm of hate is going to do then? Cause it worked so great with virii and malware, sure there might have been more without the software but still the user-error behind the keyboard is still around infecting system after system with malware due to stupidity and having the urge to click all the attachments.
I predict this will be more or less as successful as the various porn filters meant to keep the kids away from the naughty images that are online.
Ah so it's going to be some kind of naughty word filter then cause those have not been enough of a massive fucking flop all around. So not only will the post take into account what you write but also everything you have ever written online. So it will flag you as some kind of a hate monger then if you routinely call people cunts and tell them to fuck off when they are being annoying. Assuming this is not going to be looked up every time but saved in some kind of database of haters is this thing GDPR compliant? I know they are BREXIT:ing in a month or so but still if you wanna do biz with the rest of euroland this will still apply.
Hate speech is probably one of the more stupid ideas around. Why not just live with that not everyone is going to like what you like, think what you think, say what you say and eventually tell you to go fuck yourself when you are being a bit of a cunt. If you can't just learn to ignore idiots then you are just to soft for this world.