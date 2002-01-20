from the do-you-see-what-I-hear? dept.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-03938-x
Astronomy is inextricably associated with spectacular images and visualizations of the cosmos. But Wanda Diaz Merced says that by neglecting senses other than sight, astronomers are missing out on discoveries.
For 15 years, Diaz Merced, an astronomer at the International Astronomical Union (IAU) Office for Astronomy Outreach in Mitaka, Japan, has pioneered a technique called sonification. The approach converts aspects of data, such as the brightness or frequency of electromagnetic radiation, into audible elements including pitch, volume and rhythm. It could help astronomers to avoid methodological biases that come with interpreting data only visually, argues Diaz Merced, who lost her sight in her twenties.
Last month, she co-organized the IAU's first symposium dedicated to diversity and inclusion. The event, in Mitaka from 12 to 15 November, showcased, among other topics, efforts aimed at presenting cosmic data in formats that are accessible through senses other than vision.
Diaz spoke to Nature about how bringing these efforts to mainstream science would boost accessibility — and discoveries.
(Score: 3, Touché) by ikanreed on Thursday January 02, @04:19PM
She may have been doing it for 15 years, but it was featured prominently as a plot element in Contact(1997), so "pioneered" seems a bit excessive.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Thursday January 02, @04:32PM
... just for this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0czFnIvKOJY [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday January 02, @04:42PM
Dunno if it's the same person but about 15 years ago I bought a CD where a musician had taken radio astronomy, um, images?, downshifted the frequencies to the audible range, and recorded it.
It was a pretty interesting CD, but boring as hell for music. I imagine it would work a lot better as a DVD, where you could see images that went with the music.
