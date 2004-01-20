from the aerodynamics dept.
Aston Martin's rearview mirror shows three video feeds simultaneously:
For the last couple of years, automakers of all stripes have been integrating cameras into their cars to make it easier for drivers to see what's happening around them. Nissan and Cadillac, for example, have offered camera-based rearview mirrors since 2015. British automaker Aston Martin, however, thinks there's still a place for the humble mirror.
At CES next week, the company plans to show off a hybrid rearview mirror that integrates three cameras. Called the Full Display Mirror (FDM), the company developed the unit with help from Gentex Corporation, an auto parts manufacturer based out of Michigan. The unit can [display?] three different video feeds simultaneously, allowing you to see what's behind you and your blind spots at the same time.
Mirrors have been an integral part of motor vehicles for over a century. The low tech solution has solved the major visibility issues involved with driving and now car makers think they can do one better using cameras instead of mirrors. This may be an improvement in large trucks where visibility using mirrors can be poor to the point that obstacles directly in front and behind the vehicle cannot be seen but for cars it may prove to be a theft opportunity.
Best not to mount a mirror, or indeed a camera, directly in the line of fire of a neighboring car door in the parking lot. Maybe someone should tell them about the practicalities of life?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by hemocyanin on Sunday January 05, @12:38AM (1 child)
I have a Subaru that has a rear camera display inset in the rearview mirror. I always turn it off (*) -- maybe it is my old eyes but I find it very difficult to focus on the camera image displayed inside the mirror -- when it is on, I can basically see neither the mirror output nor the rearview camera output. I mean, I can see them, but I can't get a focus on either of them. I absolutely hate it because it defaults to "on" and so every single time I turn on the car, I have to shut it off along with the stupid compass heading displayed in the mirror.
Maybe the Aston Martin one would work better because there is a border between the images, so my comment shouldn't be considered entirely negative.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Sunday January 05, @12:41AM
For reference, mine looks like this: http://www.cars101.com/subaru/outback/outback11backupmirror2.JPG [cars101.com]
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday January 05, @01:02AM
So how many BSODs can it display simultaneously?