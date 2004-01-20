For the last couple of years, automakers of all stripes have been integrating cameras into their cars to make it easier for drivers to see what's happening around them. Nissan and Cadillac, for example, have offered camera-based rearview mirrors since 2015. British automaker Aston Martin, however, thinks there's still a place for the humble mirror.

At CES next week, the company plans to show off a hybrid rearview mirror that integrates three cameras. Called the Full Display Mirror (FDM), the company developed the unit with help from Gentex Corporation, an auto parts manufacturer based out of Michigan. The unit can [display?] three different video feeds simultaneously, allowing you to see what's behind you and your blind spots at the same time.