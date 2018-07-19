As a followup to an earlier blog post at Ubuntu's blog about why those on Windows 7 should upgrade to Ubuntu, the same blog has a post about how to actually do it.
A few days ago, Rhys Davies wrote a timely article, titled Why you should upgrade to Ubuntu. In it, he outlined a high-level overview of what the end of support of Windows 7 signifies for the typical user, the consideration – and advantages – of migrating to Ubuntu as an alternative, and the basic steps one should undertake to achieve this.
We'd like to expand on this idea. We will provide a series of detailed, step-by-step tutorials that should help less tech-savvy Windows 7 users migrate from their old operating system to Ubuntu. We will start with considerations for the move, with emphasis on applications and data backup. Then, we will follow up with the installation of the new operating system, and finally cover the Ubuntu desktop tour, post-install configuration and setup.
The upcoming Long Term Support (LTS) release will have not just the usual five years of regular support but an optional additional five years for those that decide to pay. That would be 10 years starting from April, 2020.
Datamation examines the Debian and Ubuntu distros in detail by starting with the question, what is the difference between Debian and Ubuntu? Neither GNU/Linux distro has been out of Distrowatch's top six since 2005, and for the last four years neither has been out of the top three. There are good reasons for that. Though if systemd is not your cup of tea, there is also a Debian fork, Devuan, which is basically Debian GNU/Linux minus systemd.
[Ed Note: For many in the community who are Linux experts, this article may have no appeal. For those of us that are new to it and trying to learn, something this basic is a nice read and contains good information.]
Jack Wallen reports via TechRepublic
If you are planning to roll out numerous Ubuntu-based servers, you can download the default ISO, install the operating system on each machine, and then install the necessary software. But what if each of those servers will need the same list of software packages installed? Why go through the hassle of manually adding those packages after you've installed the OS? If there were a way you could create a custom Ubuntu ISO, which includes all the necessary software, wouldn't that be the most efficient means of handling this task?
Good thing such a tool exists.
Cubic is a custom Ubuntu ISO creator. With it, you can take a standard Ubuntu ISO image, install all the third-party software you need, and then create a custom, bootable (and installable) image from that. In the end, you'll have a Ubuntu platform that includes all the software you need, without having to add everything post-install.
I'm going to walk you through the process of installing and using Cubic. Once you know this tool, you won't want to work without it.
[...] I highly recommend you giving Cubic a try. This easy-to-use software will save you time, especially when rolling out a data center filled with Ubuntu servers.
[Disclaimer: I have no experience in this realm, but the idea looks plausible for me, so I'm running the story. Does anyone here have experience with Cubic? How about any other similar tool? How has it worked for you? Any pitfalls to watch out for? Would you recommend it to others?--martyb]
A few weeks ago during a time-sensitive 350GB file transfer, Windows 10 rebooted without warning. When the OS restarted I was greeted with an infuriating blue screen that had become all too familiar. No, not that infuriating blue screen. The one that declares "Working On Updates." It was, as they say, the last straw. After two decades of relying on Windows I finally decided it was time for the nuclear option.
[...] My surprises began with the speed of Ubuntu's installation. It took literally four minutes from start to finish, including selecting my region, a username and a WiFi network to download updates in the background. Four minutes you guys! That's extraction, installation, setup. Within four minutes I was ready to log in and get to work.
Beyond that, no additional drivers were needed. Ubuntu properly detected all of my XPS 13 hardware including WiFi adapter and the gorgeous 4K touchscreen. Function keys, touchpad, webcam, yep. On my first visit to the Gnome-based desktop environment, I even noticed that font scaling was set to 200% to compensate for the display's high resolution. And there was a "nightlight" option for reducing blue light in darker environments? Awesome!
Bonus points: on first boot, Ubuntu presents a screen to opt out of data collection.
Another in a long line of such stories, but it's in a mainstream publication and it sounds like some distros of linux are finally reaching the threshhold for ease-of-use for normies.