PETA wants to replace Punxsutawney Phil with an animatronic AI:
When we imagine the future of artificial intelligence, we tend to think of the technology making most human jobs obsolete. But if PETA has its way, an AI could also take over for the world's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil. In a letter signed by PETA founder and president Ingrid Newkirk, the organization calls on the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, the group that takes care of the world-famous woodchuck, to allow the rodent to retire and let a robot like Sony's adorable Aibo dog take over the job of predicting the weather.
"Using technologically advanced electromechanical devices such as animatronics instead of live animals is more popular than ever," wrote Newkirk. "We even have the technology to create an animatronic groundhog with artificial intelligence (AI) that could actually predict [PETA's emphasis, not Engadget's] the weather."
The way the group sees it, not only would an AI be better at estimating when the winter will end, but it would also attract an entirely new generation of visitors to the western Pennsylvanian town. "Today's young people are born into a world of terabytes, and to them, watching a nocturnal rodent being pulled from a fake hole isn't even worthy of a text message," Newkirk said. "Ignoring the nation's fast-changing demographics might well prove the end of Groundhog Day."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 03, @09:29PM
Like that replacement of the natural with artificial, this should be rejected.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 03, @09:38PM
Nature would like to replace PETA with an AI.
It would not have to be very complicated, in fact something a college student might be able to turn out over a weekend. Or simpler.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday February 03, @09:41PM (1 child)
Animatronics doesn't do justice to the tradition. It takes the central character out of it.
Not only do animatronic animals need maintenance, but they would emit toxic fumes when they are cooked for a meal.
People love real animals. Especially when they are not over cooked.
PETA = People Eating Tasty Animals
Don't allow them to take the tasty animals away.
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Monday February 03, @09:52PM
Groundhog Day used to mean something in this town. They used to pull the hog out, and they used to EAT it. You're hypocrites, all of you!
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 03, @09:44PM (1 child)
Fried groundhog recipe
Dip the severed groundhog carcass into the scrambled remains of a chickens unborn children.
Roll the carcass pieces in the left over breadcrumbs you've been feeding it.
Drop into fryer until the epidermis starts to blister.
Serve with red wine.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday February 03, @09:56PM
Red wine and cheese whiz.
Red wine and cheese whiz.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday February 03, @09:50PM (1 child)
Crush ... kill ... destroy ... aaah, my image recognition has identified an enemy wolf. Or maybe it's a shadow -- we're still working on the false positive rate. Retreat!
Well, now that I think about it, that sounds about right. I also wonder how PETA justifies an AIBO's carbon footprint over Phil's.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday February 03, @10:01PM
Once all the humans are dead, no one has to worry about carbon emissions
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.