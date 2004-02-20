Stories
CBS Gets Angry Joe's YouTube Review of 'Picard' Taken Down For Using 2x13 Seconds of Show's Trailer

posted by martyb on Tuesday February 04, @12:06PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20200128/10284943817/cbs-gets-angry-joes-youtube-review-picard-taken-down-using-26-seconds-shows-trailer.shtml

Joe Vargas, who makes the fantastic The Angry Joe Show on YouTube, isn't a complete stranger to Techdirt's pages. You may recall that this angry reviewer of all things pop culture swore off doing reviews of Nintendo products a while back after Nintendo prevented Vargas from monetizing a review of a a game. The whole episode highlighted just how out of touch companies like Nintendo can be with this sort of thing, given how many younger folks rely on reviews like Vargas' to determine where they spend their gaming dollars. Coupled with the argument that these commentary and review videos ought to constitute use of footage as fair use and it's hard to see why any of this was worth it to Nintendo.

Or CBS, apparently. CBS recently got Angry Joe's YouTube review of 'Picard' taken down, claiming copyright on the 2 thirteen-second videos of the show's publicly available trailer that Vargas used in the review.

