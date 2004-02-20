from the Surprise-to-nobody dept.
The Iowa caucuses aren't over yet. A delay in the results meant the state Democratic Party did not call the race Monday night as expected, leaving the candidates and their supporters in limbo.
In a brief statement he read to reporters over the phone shortly after 2 a.m. ET, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said, "At this point the [Iowa Democratic Party] is manually verifying all precinct results. We expect to have numbers to report later today."
[...] "The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party's back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed. Now, we understand that Caucus Chairs are attempting to — and, in many cases, failing to — report results telephonically to the Party. These acute failures are occurring statewide," Remus said.
[...] Despite the denials from the [Iowa Democratic Party] that anything was wrong with the app, multiple county chairs on Monday night told NPR that there were, in fact, malfunctions that delayed reporting.
[...] "There has been a lot of concerns from the get-go about the security of the system. Why? Well, because we know that there are plenty of interests that would just as soon thwart the accurate reporting of results. So as a result, security has been a major issue," Meyer said. "And yet the security of the system becomes an issue in part because you have all these volunteers in 1,700 different precincts, a lot of the volunteers are not going to be technologically sophisticated."
Update: Nevada Democratic Party abandons problematic app used in Iowa caucuses
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 04, @07:31PM (1 child)
I hope not in a DC-10... [ytimg.com]

(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:10PM
No. The people who programmed the election machines have previous experience programming the Boeing 737 Max.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @07:36PM (2 children)
Bernie keeps winning. It must be a system problem, there's no way people could be smart enough to not vote for our pet candidates!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:15PM (1 child)
Fixed that for you.
(Score: 2, Funny) by DECbot on Tuesday February 04, @08:47PM
Wait, didn't Trump have Russia develop systemd to ensure the corporate establishment Democrats keep winning to secure Brexit?

(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @07:36PM (8 children)
It's really hard not to find it at least weird that Sanders is face stomping everybody in the polls and suddenly the traditional final poll ends up not getting published because of unclear reasons. Now he almost certainly stomped everybody in the primary (the latest poll, which was done by Emerson, had him at 28-21 over Biden) and suddenly their are technical issues preventing publication.
This is also a genuine comment. I mean I think it would be beyond idiotic to try to conspire in any way here. There are thousands of people that are going to be actively investigating the published results and with such a huge margin of expected victory you'd have to rig it super hard. This isn't like a 51-49 that could go either way. And the caucus system itself also means there are relatively few votes that need to be validated. Yet there are so many really weird coincidences here. I haven't even hit on Buttgag's connection to the software developers (who were named Shadow, no less) and his decision to now declare victory in spite of polling for crap everywhere. So, again, it's just really weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @07:43PM (1 child)
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/480068-buttigieg-iowa-app-shadow/ [rt.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:15PM
You do realize that you are referencing rt.com [wikipedia.org] as your source, right? Or was that intentional?
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:00PM (2 children)
Conspiracy should be your default assumption, not an explanation that requires some exceptional bar of proof. People always conspire all the time. I mean, the DNC just did pretty much the same thing to Sanders in 2016. This is what was in the DNC emails:
https://newspunch.com/wikileaks-bernie-sanders-plant-primaries-rigged/ [newspunch.com]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday February 04, @08:05PM (1 child)
Yes, clearly assuming things and not requiring silly things like proof is the way to go!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:12PM
Well when they did such things before it is perfectly reasonable to expect they would do them again. Now if you want to talk punishment, then yeah proof is needed. In the meantime I will just presume all sorts of DNC fuckery happening yet again.
The corporate machine has been working overtime to marginalize Sanders, but his track record speaks for itself. Hmm, perhaps there is a limit to how far you can push a human being. The Republicans did it with Trump, forcing the GOP to accept him. The Democrats are doing the same with Sanders, but corporate interests don't align with his platform so we aren't seeing the same forced acceptance.
I would hope the conservatives around here would take note, the masters do not want Sanders and so ipso facto Sanders is who you should vote for! His "socialist" policies are not true socialism, the only reason to bring that up is if you're scared of the Nordic model.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday February 04, @08:20PM
What you're missing is that they don't care about the actual delegate counts from Iowa. It'd be nice to steal the election itself, but it's far better, and requires no law-breaking, to brew media narratives about who has "momentum". That's the only thing Iowa provides the process.
If they can provide very craftily cherry picked results when they "release numbers for 50% of precincts" at 4PM CST today, and those numbers just happen to lean a little more buttwards than the whole of the caucus, well that's innocent, right? "We just had trouble tallying the numbers, and under pressure had to give incomplete information"
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Jay on Tuesday February 04, @08:45PM (1 child)
You don't see a conspiracy but then you lay out a giant conspiracy?
Apparently you're from the humanities and just stumbled into this site, and you've never seen a botched high-profile tech rollout, and you've never been through programming hell where the specs don't exist, the goals shift daily, there aren't enough resources to get the job done, nobody has a plan for testing and documentation, and the deadline is barreling towards you like a train.
For most of us who have seen any small part of that scenario, what happened here doesn't take a conspiracy. It just takes a politician managing a tech project.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:50PM
They deployed this app to everyone the night of the vote without testing it first. It requires a conspiracy of pretending they thought it would work.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @07:36PM (12 children)
Democrats funnel millions of dollars into "Shadow Inc." and the company can't even put together a functioning app? Remind me why we should trust Democrats to run the country?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by barbara hudson on Tuesday February 04, @07:40PM (3 children)
(Score: 1, Redundant) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday February 04, @07:47PM
Which is exactly what most people did. And then Shadow, Inc (seriously, how dumb do you have to be to make that your secret election fraud company name), finds out the wrong candidate won, the results are "delayed" until they can be "fixed".
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:10PM (1 child)
kontslager dlya vsekh! [nypost.com]
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday February 04, @08:57PM
Good lord your NY Post link is shit.
Is that supposed to be a newspaper?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 04, @07:46PM
Wouldn't it be more reliable to vote via Twitter?
Or . . . the super trustworthy Facebook!
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:01PM
They spent $63,183.91 https://webapp.iecdb.iowa.gov/PublicView/statewide/2020/Period_Due_Date_19-Jan/Parties/Iowa%20Democratic%20Party_9098/Iowa%20Democratic%20Party_9098_B_Expenditures.pdf [iowa.gov]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ikanreed on Tuesday February 04, @08:23PM (5 children)
Shadow Inc, by the way, is owned by the wife of Pete Buttigeg's campaign chair. And its parent company got a mysterious $100,000 campaign expenditure from the Pete campaign. And the state party apparently decided to switch from phone results to an app based on pressure from the DNC.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:28PM (4 children)
Wife? Isn't Buttigeg gay?
Regardless, got a source for that accusation?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday February 04, @08:36PM (2 children)
The wife of his campaign chair, not Butt himself.
It's a matter of public record that Tara McGowan owns the company that made Shadow. It's less a matter of public record that she's married to Michael Halle, but here's a tweet that establishes that fact [twitter.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:58PM (1 child)
My reading fail :(
I just wanted the sources, but thinking back I now realize the conservatives around here probably won't argue the point and the liberals don't really need convincing of DNC corruption.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @09:01PM
See replies [twitter.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:38PM
An easy way to remember the spelling is that Geig translates to "fiddler" in German.
Butt I Geig.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday February 04, @07:47PM (12 children)
Yes, it is electronic.
However, there IS a paper trail so it's not a complete disaster. (Just a complete PR disaster)
FTA:
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 04, @07:56PM (2 children)
Yeah, uh huh, and who is doing the counting...?
the party is "manually verifying all precinct results"...
Ah, very good. Then we can expect a very accurate count, right?
Shouldn't the "Messages" tab/button go here [soylentnews.org]?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Jay on Tuesday February 04, @08:47PM (1 child)
In your rush to shit all over a process you don't understand you come off as a real tool. Maybe take some time to learn about how it works so you can take another stab at it?
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday February 04, @08:52PM
The funny part is that this IS the other stab!
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday February 04, @07:59PM
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday February 04, @08:02PM (7 children)
The Iowa Caucus is super weird.
Iowa Caucus 2020: A guide to understanding the results [brookings.edu]
But, it's basically a ranked choice system where you get a first and second choice so you're not 'throwing your vote away' by voting for the person you like.
It's also super complicated! The whole reason they go first every 4 years is because it's so damn complicated.
But....I would be able to vote for my preference Warren under their system whereas in my state I'll probably need to strategically line up behind Sanders because it's first-past-the-post.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:10PM (5 children)
Lol. Turns out the ecomoney is super complicated! How were we supposed to know our attempts to micromanage it would end in failure?
The climate is super duper complicated! How were we supposed to know CO2 didn't have the effect we thought?
Its all so super complicated!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday February 04, @08:13PM (4 children)
I take it you didn't look at my link.
If your caucus involves a fifteen minute lightning round where the voters try to convince the other voters to change their votes then it might just be a little complicated!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:21PM (2 children)
If they can't figure out a voting system they came up with themselves then it is safe to assume they can't handle real world problems either. That explains a lot actually.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday February 04, @08:36PM (1 child)
Somehow Iowa manages to always fuck up no matter which party is caucusing.
Matt Strawn, the Iowa GOP chairman who has been embroiled in controversy since the Jan. 3 Iowa caucus results, is resigning, he announced Tuesday. [politico.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:41PM
By "which party" you appear to refer to the single fascist republicrat party.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:35PM
15 minutes? My brother's door-to-door time for the caucus 3 and a half hours. They didn't finish the head count after the realignment until almost 9:30.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:38PM
It doesn't actually matter beyond storyline anyway. Actual delegates aren't picked until April 25 and June 13, and the delegates who represent people that dropped out can basically vote for whomever at that time or the previous levels.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by fadrian on Tuesday February 04, @07:58PM (3 children)
And yet the security of the system becomes an issue in part because you have all these volunteers in 1,700 different precincts, a lot of the volunteers are not going to be technologically sophisticated.
If the volunteers you're working with can't figure out how to use the system, this is a failure of the people designing the system, not the people using the system. Especially when you know up front that the volunteers are "not going to be technologically sophisticated". It also appears as if there was little or no time for volunteers to train with the application beforehand. So whoever came up with this entire project plan was an utter idiot, as well. This was a clusterfuck waiting to happen and it did.
That is all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:03PM (1 child)
This problem would have been avoided if Trump was more tech savvy and had let them test the app before deploying it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:07PM
https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?sid=35888&cid=953681 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by Jay on Tuesday February 04, @08:52PM
What fucking training could possibly be needed in order to type numbers next to names and hit submit? That is literally all that this app needed to do. The backup plan is to call someone and read them the numbers over the phone.
Regardless, even if something that shockingly stupid was required, why didn't it come up in testing 2 months ago?
That's where I disagree with you significantly. I would put $100 down that there wasn't even a project plan.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 04, @08:15PM (4 children)
The one bit of good news in all of this is that it has become so obvious that electronic voting systems are a bad idea that even political pundits are starting to figure it out, and maybe, just maybe, the US will push to get a sensible system that doesn't rely on storing something as important as votes in RAM and mutable hard drives.
The first 90% of the job takes 90% of the time. The last 10% takes the other 90% of the time.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 04, @08:17PM (3 children)
For every politician that wants a fair and accurate voting system, there is one who wants a system which can be manipulated.
At least votes for Putin don't seem to be coming up in Iowa.
Yet.
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 04, @08:27PM
Well, one joke site declared the winner of the Iowa Democratic Caucus to be Venezuelan self-declared president Juan Guaido [telegra.ph].
The first 90% of the job takes 90% of the time. The last 10% takes the other 90% of the time.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday February 04, @08:42PM (1 child)
Every single Democrat in the House voted to require a voter-verified paper trail in elections.
Every single Republican, except one, voted against it. And the Republican controlled Senate killed it.
This is not a "both sides" issue.
House passes sweeping Democrat-backed election security bill [thehill.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:54PM
That is a bill for nearly a billion dollars in pork spending that would probably go to cronies like the ones who made this shadow app.
Why would going back to how things were done 50 years ago require a billion extra dollars?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Barenflimski on Tuesday February 04, @08:19PM (1 child)
The DNC finds a new shiny toy to play with and it doesn't perform as expected. The world has to wait 24 hours to get the answer. Its all a conspiracy? I find all of this completely over the top and close to crazy.
I've seen democrats putting words in Trumps mouth that he will supposedly say. I've seen republicans comparing apps to healthcare. I've seen news commentators going on about how terrible this is for politics. I've seen newspapers talking about this PR disaster. Every bit of noise since the close of the caucuses is speculation and innuendo and all about "ME, ME, ME." All I have observed is a giant shouting match between two entrenched parties.
Waiting 24 hours is not going to kill anyone. It's a week till the New Hampshire caucuses. It's many months till the country votes. New Hampshire folks actually get to hear these candidates speak without the thunder of a winner in Iowa being blasted at them while they try to pay attention.
I don't see this as a terrible thing. I don't see some conspiracy. I see an antsy population with about zero patience. As far as I'm concerned this could be a good thing. Not knowing the answer immediately may actually breath a *little* bit of life back into our democracy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @08:55PM
Thank you for that insightful comment, comrade.