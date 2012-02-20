Stories
MWC Barcelona 2020: "Mobile World Congress" or "Most Won't Come"?

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday February 12, @08:15PM   Printer-friendly
from the making-a-major-mobile-mess dept.
Hardware

martyb writes:

Each year, the GSMA (GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications) Association) holds three MWC (Mobile World Congress) events. The next is MWC Barcelona and is scheduled for 24-27 February 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. The next event scheduled for this year is MWC Shanghai 2020, scheduled for 30 June - 2 July 2020 in Shanghai, China. And rounding out 2020 is the last event, MWC Los Angeles, California on 28-30 October 2020.

Since 2011, MWC Barcelona has been known as the GSMA Mobile World Capital. It is the oldest and largest of the MWC series, so some of the largest mobile product announcements occur at this event. The 2018 event attracted attendees around the world. Approximately half of the attendees hold senior positions in their firms. In other words, in the mobile market, MWC Barcelona is a "Really Big Deal."

That was all history. The recent outbreak of the 2019-nCoV Coronovirus has made quite a stir worldwide. Major players in the mobile arena are concerned about sending their representatives to a venue with approximately 100,000 attendees drawn from all around the world.

Major companies in the mobile space have recently announced plans to either skip MWC Barcelona entirely or, in some cases, make presentations remotely. These include: including Intel, TCL, Sony, Amazon, Samsung, Nvidia, Ericsson Vivo, and MediaTek among many others.

[...] It will be "interesting" to see what the follow-on effects will be from the reduced attendance. The June MWC is scheduled for Shanghai (a major city in China - the country that is the apparent source of the 2019-nCov coronoavirus and imposing major quarantines trying to stem its spread). Thus, unless 2019-nCoV is brought under control in record time, things do not look good for those who were diverted from Barcelona to look forward to making up the difference 4 months later. That leaves waiting for MWC LA at the end of October, or making more one-on-one connections to work out buying and selling decisions.

[Editors' Note: The World Health Organisation has formally renamed the virus to COVID-19]

For those who are interested in more details on these vendors plans, here are a baker's dozen links expanding on this:

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 12, @08:24PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 12, @08:24PM (#957366) Journal

    A conspiracy theory that finally makes cents! A disadvantaged Asian equipment manufacturer engineered coronavirus to sabotage attendance at MWC this year! Management bought into an idea which makes good since.

  • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday February 12, @08:48PM

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Wednesday February 12, @08:48PM (#957381) Journal
    If they held it in some backwater non-touristy location, only the lower level people would be going. So no big loss except to the tourist industry - and fewer greenhouse gas emissions. Whatever happened to actually using the Internet to communicate so they don't have to fly and get drunk and pig out and sightseeing?

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 12, @08:51PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 12, @08:51PM (#957383) Journal

    The world’s biggest phone show has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns [theverge.com]

    MWC 2020 is no more

    The world’s biggest phone show, Mobile World Congress, is no longer taking place this year. After coronavirus threatened to throw MWC into chaos, [theverge.com] the GSM Association (GSMA), which organizes the show, has now canceled it. It comes after more than a week of exhibitors and companies pulling out of MWC.

    In a statement, [gsma.com] GSMA CEO John Hoffman said the coronavirus outbreak has made it “impossible” to hold the event. MWC was scheduled to take place in Barcelona between February 24th and the 27th.

