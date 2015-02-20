Stories
Fires Contained in Hard-hit Australia State, but Now Floods Threaten

posted by janrinok on Sunday February 16, @12:13AM   Printer-friendly
from the never-rains-but-it-pours dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

Fires contained in hard-hit Australia state, but now floods threaten:

All the blazes in Australia's hard-hit state of New South Wales have been brought under control, firefighters said on Thursday, signalling the end of a "black summer" that claimed 33 lives nationwide.

But heavy rains that helped extinguish the blazes that have raged along the east coast since September are causing flash floods in parts of the state, posing new problems for some residents.

"Not all fires are out, there's still some fire activity in the far south of the state but all fires are contained so we can really focus on helping people rebuild," the state's fire service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said on Twitter.

[...] Bushfires scorched more than 10 million hectares in the country's east and south, killing at least 33 people and an estimated one billion animals, while destroying more than 2,500 homes.

[...] Days of recent rainfall have extinguished the largest fires and brought those that remain under control.

In the Australian Capital Territory around Canberra firefighters are still trying to bring one blaze under control, but it was not said to be threatening.

Attention has now turned to tackling flash flooding expected in the coming days following the heaviest rains in 30 years.

On Thursday dams near Sydney overflowed after days of torrential rain, a spectacular reversal from months of drought. The Nepean dam was just a third full less than a week ago, but on Thursday video footage showing water cascading over the dam wall. Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters in recent days.

More Information:

Dams overflow as Australia braces for more floods:

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 16, @12:19AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 16, @12:19AM (#958635)

    Good thing the fire took out some of these criminals, but not sure all the dropbear deaths were worth it.

    Should have tactically nuked it from the orbit.

    • (Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Sunday February 16, @12:49AM (1 child)

      by hendrikboom (1125) Subscriber Badge on Sunday February 16, @12:49AM (#958643) Homepage

      Nuking it from orbit would also have killed the dropbears.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 16, @12:54AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 16, @12:54AM (#958644)

        That's why I snuck in "tactically", laser-guided pinpoint nuke like bunker busters - "Kills'em Criminals Superdead - Zombie-proof(TM)."

  • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday February 16, @12:26AM

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Sunday February 16, @12:26AM (#958638) Journal
    Fire - check

    Flood - check

    So famine and disease - covid19? Could cause both.

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday February 16, @12:39AM (1 child)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Sunday February 16, @12:39AM (#958640) Journal

    Look at all the fire Bruce!

    Shame, Bruce. Real shame. Have a Fosters, Bruce!

    I've had 6 already, Bruce. Hey, here comes Bruce!

    G'day Bruce
    G'day Bruce
    Have a Fosters, Bruce.

    Gotta pee, Bruce.
    Gotta pee, Bruce.
    Gotta pee, Bruce.

    Look at all the water, Bruce.
    Too much water Bruce.
    Gotta pee again Bruce.

    Fires under control Bruce.

    --
    --- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
