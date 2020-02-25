from the will-it-detect-windows-installers? dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Hey, Linux fans! Microsoft has got your back over fileless threats. Assuming you've bought into the whole Azure Security Center thing.
Hot on the heels of a similar release for Windows (if by "hot" you mean "nearly 18 months after") comes a preview aimed at detecting that breed of malware that inserts itself into memory before attempting to hide its tracks.
[...] Microsoft's detection feature scans the memory of all processes for the tell-tale footprint of a fileless toolkit, shrieking a warning in the Azure Security Center along with some details of the nasty. An admin can then decide what action to take (and what further investigation is needed).
The scan, according to the Windows giant, is not invasive and the "vast majority" take less than five seconds to run. More importantly for the those fearful of slurpage, memory analysis is performed on the host itself and the results only contain "security-relevant metadata and details of suspicious payloads".
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday February 26, @04:42PM (1 child)
That's a bit like saying the kids of anti-vaxxers have expertise in measles.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 26, @04:48PM
I thought that it meant "Expertise in Windows". Where Windows and Malware are interchangeable and equivalent terms.
Don't get a PC that is infected with Windows.
Linux is a many splendored thing.
Linux is all you need.
Linux lifts us up where we belong.
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.