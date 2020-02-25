Hey, Linux fans! Microsoft has got your back over fileless threats. Assuming you've bought into the whole Azure Security Center thing.

Hot on the heels of a similar release for Windows (if by "hot" you mean "nearly 18 months after") comes a preview aimed at detecting that breed of malware that inserts itself into memory before attempting to hide its tracks.

[...] Microsoft's detection feature scans the memory of all processes for the tell-tale footprint of a fileless toolkit, shrieking a warning in the Azure Security Center along with some details of the nasty. An admin can then decide what action to take (and what further investigation is needed).

The scan, according to the Windows giant, is not invasive and the "vast majority" take less than five seconds to run. More importantly for the those fearful of slurpage, memory analysis is performed on the host itself and the results only contain "security-relevant metadata and details of suspicious payloads".