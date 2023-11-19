from the three-cheers-for-optimism dept.
The Helsinki Times reports that Finland's Minister of Finance suggested during a recent foreign policy speech that Finland and the EU could pursue self-sufficiency in computing, in particular to avoid over dependence on just a handful of companies. She pointed out that this overreliance on said companies has become so severe that company policy has already started to override existing relevant legislation. The topic had earlier been brought up by President Sauli Niinistö. So far, though, not even Russia has made progress in that direction despite over a decade passing since announcing plans.
"Cyber self-sufficiency, in practical terms, could mean having a European operating system and web browser. The EU could also function as a provider of certificates," she envisioned in a foreign and security policy speech in Helsinki on Wednesday, 26 February.
Previously:
Moscow Bans Sale of Gadgets Without Russian-Made Software
The potential to integrate mass surveillance into the common Internet infrastructure has analysts worried. A booming blackmarket for foreign smartphones seems likely.
A law requiring that foreign-made consumer-electronic devices must be pre-installed with Russian-made software was passed by Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday. It covers smartphones, computers and smart televisions, and will go into effect in July, 2020.
The aim of the new legislation is to promote Russian technology, according to its proponents. But some fear that making Russian-made apps mandatory will provide a backdoor for surveillance. Critics also claim that this promotes technologically inferior software, and might cause international manufacturers to pull out of the Russian market.
[...] On Reddit, users expressed concerns about the quality of the Russian alternatives, in comparison to international brands such as Windows and Google.
"I'm sure you meant Gugal, comrade. You no use Gugal, you go to Gulag," quipped one Redditor.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 27, @07:38PM (3 children)
It will be best if all our Self-Sufficient™ systems can all talk to each other.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday February 27, @07:42PM (2 children)
What if... we built our network... so there was some kind of "protocol" that everyone could use to communicate the same kinds of information without needing to use the same software? Then you could hook a billion computers with 10 thousand different operating systems and a million different applications together and they'd all somehow communicate effectively.
...Nah. That'd never work.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 27, @07:47PM (1 child)
We need self-sufficiency in protocols too...
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday February 27, @07:51PM
I mean, I get what you're saying. But it doesn't have to be turtles all the way down.
But standards bodies, good ones at least, don't do the equivalent of fucking shipping a patch that fundamentally changes how a program operates and autoupdates all your shit regardless of how you want things to be. Or predicate your security on accepting the patch.
There's an extent to which Microsoft, Google, and to a much lesser extent Mozzilla, get to dictate how the next versions of HTTP, HTML, and JS will work. But there's also a huge open public warfare about it that encourages at least some public participation and governments can throw their weight around if it really matters.
(Score: 3, Funny) by ikanreed on Thursday February 27, @07:40PM
Sure all they did was slap a watermark on fedora, and change the icon of firefox to be all juchey.
But now they can skip all the patches they want!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 27, @07:42PM (3 children)
Good luck making a new browser from scratch. Unless you mean reskinning Krome which changes about nothing.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Freeman on Thursday February 27, @07:47PM (1 child)
It was good enough for Microsoft.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday February 27, @08:07PM
Actually Microsoft did not make the browser from scratch. They licensed Spyglass Mosaic and built from there.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 27, @07:52PM
Good luck making a new browser from scratch.
What, you only need ~13 billion years, more or less...