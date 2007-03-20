Stories
Paper That Claimed the Sun Caused Global Warming Gets Retracted

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday March 07, @01:43PM
from the sunny-disposition dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

Paper that claimed the Sun caused global warming gets retracted:

A paper published last June was catnip for those who are desperate to explain climate change with anything but human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. It was also apparently wrong enough to be retracted this week by the journal that published it, even though its authors objected.

The paper's headline conclusion was that it described a newly discovered cycle in the motion of the Sun, one that put us 300 years into what would be a thousand-year warming period for the Earth. Nevermind that we've been directly measuring the incoming radiation from the Sun and there has been no increase to explain the observed global warming—or that there is no evidence of a 2,000 year temperature cycle in the paleoclimate record.

Those obvious issues didn't stop some people from taking this study as proof that past warming was natural, and only mild and unavoidable warming lies in our future.

  Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @01:49PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @01:49PM (#967880)

  Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @02:19PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @02:19PM (#967884)

    In a blog post noting the retraction, NASA climate scientist Gavin Schmidt reflected on the ever-growing catalog of studies claiming to find solar cycles in Earth’s climate. “[T]here has been a long history of people assuming that they 'know' that solar cycles have an effect and then just looking ever more deeply for the mechanism,” he writes.

    The problem is that if you try enough data sets—of local rather than global temperatures, for example—you can eventually find the cycle correlation you want. Extrapolating that correlation into the future often makes for splashy headlines at outlets that don’t know how to cover science, have a fondness for hype, or both.

    Schmidt points out that the predictions never seem to pan out.

  Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @02:21PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @02:21PM (#967885)

    that opinions on global warming (true/false/policy) are not correlated to how well informed a person is.

    so whatever you think about it, the fact that you have an opinion has no correlation to the relevant information you have on the topic.

    in other words everyone is talking out of their ass and not enough is known to justify a position of certainty (especially when it comes to politics that come from your understanding).

    anyway the ICCP factors in massive uncertainty (min 40%) in many ways so uncertain seems to be the correct one at this time.

