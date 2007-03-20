from the sunny-disposition dept.
Paper that claimed the Sun caused global warming gets retracted:
A paper published last June was catnip for those who are desperate to explain climate change with anything but human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. It was also apparently wrong enough to be retracted this week by the journal that published it, even though its authors objected.
The paper's headline conclusion was that it described a newly discovered cycle in the motion of the Sun, one that put us 300 years into what would be a thousand-year warming period for the Earth. Nevermind that we've been directly measuring the incoming radiation from the Sun and there has been no increase to explain the observed global warming—or that there is no evidence of a 2,000 year temperature cycle in the paleoclimate record.
Those obvious issues didn't stop some people from taking this study as proof that past warming was natural, and only mild and unavoidable warming lies in our future.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @02:19PM
That feels so incredibly ironic that it can't have been an accident.
that opinions on global warming (true/false/policy) are not correlated to how well informed a person is.
so whatever you think about it, the fact that you have an opinion has no correlation to the relevant information you have on the topic.
in other words everyone is talking out of their ass and not enough is known to justify a position of certainty (especially when it comes to politics that come from your understanding).
anyway the ICCP factors in massive uncertainty (min 40%) in many ways so uncertain seems to be the correct one at this time.