What does it mean to "promote child exploitation"? When it's figurines that have been sold for years but now violate Amazon's statutes about promoting child exploitation which resulted in listings being removed. Chuck Gaffney has run a successful Amazon store for years selling anime-related products, up until recently when Amazon started cracking down on anything that could be perceived as "promoting child exploitation".
While it can be difficult for online retailers to represent themselves as selling genuine merchandise — meaning reputation means a lot — this type of behavior from the market owner is very discouraging. In response, the seller blames a "neopuritan crusade" against anime figures.
The characters at the center of this disagreement are: Hatsune Miku and Kaitō Tenshi Twin Angel.
It's a wonder that anything anime-related survives importation to the US from Japan.
Fuck those closet pedo weebs..
Die in an Australian wildfire, you fascist punk.
Yes, Anime is animated, like children's Cartoons. No, that doesn't mean it's a children's cartoon.
To what extent would something like that promote child exploitation? That would be difficult to quantify. As far as, how far is too far? That's a crazy line of crazyness, best to err on the side of caution to a certain degree. Especially, if you're a giant corporation with really deep pockets. Nothing like losing a lawsuit over child exploitation to drag the company name through the mud. Unless, they in fact are trying to be a little overzealous when it comes to protecting against that kind of thing. I'm sure there's super creepy stuff out there and I would rather not stumble on it on a normal site like Amazon.
Sound business decision, sucks to be him.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
In the age of the algorithm, bots run most of the business. The bots will run you off the platform if enough puritans flag you.
By neo-puritan outrage. Apparently Japanese culture must be reformed from the outside.
Nuke'em again?
Unlikely.
All your base are belong to us.
Reminder: March is national procrastination week!
Neo-colonialists are also trying to impose Western values on Japanese games and anime. Fansubbers, patchers, and pirates can address that, but they are trying to get influence at the source in order to destroy it.
Google for: japan culture of groping
I recently saw a video [youtube.com] about this. Women afraid to speak up because it is culturally accepted.
From the video:
* [in video store] "cartoon films showing young school girls as helpless groping victims have a large fan base."
* "gropers are perceived as being completely normal"
* "it goes so far that the victims fear the train will be stopped by their cries for help, and their fellow travelers will arrive late for work."
Trump should visit Japan to do something about this groping.
Reminder: March is national procrastination week!
Even if they didn't invent it in Japan, what keeps them from adopting it?
Because social norms are not easily changed. Slapping someone in the face would disturb other people on the train, and the prospective slapper doesn't want to do that, however much the slapee deserves it.
As a foreigner, riding the metro systems in Japan (especially in Tokyo) can be a bit eerie. Compared to metro systems in other parts of the world the riders are very quiet and emotionless. Nobody wants to bother other riders (excepting, obviously, the gropers who are taking advantage of this culture). Many trains have "Women-only" cars in an attempt to reduce groping. Some stairways have signs warning to be wary of upskirters...
Might not be effective. In a book by Lisa [something I've forgotten], a Guardian correspondent in Japan, she describes an event related by a western friend of hers. The friend was in a packed metro car. No-one could move, but hands could. She found a hand where it shouldn't be, so she took hold of it and bit it very hard (western friend remember). The hand quickly withdrew, all in complete silence, no screams or grunts of pain.
Law enforcement officials in parts of the UK like Rotherham have actively attempted to cover up evidence of child grooming rape gangs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iG-l3pOEcYM [youtube.com]
You guys reckon anyone's told Amazon that drawings $foo are not in fact really $foo? I mean if they were I would have been driving awesome cars with spiked wheels and chainsaws, machine guns, and rocket launchers on them to grade school.
PSA: Over half of the hands you've ever shaken have had a dick in them in the past twenty-four hours.
(Score: 2) by mobydisk on Monday March 09, @09:03PM
The problem is law enforcement an the courts. In 2008, United States v. Handley, a guy was given 6 months jail time for possessing a comic book. This is despite that fact that in 2002, the Supreme Court largely struck down the COPA. I believe all that stood is the modification of images so that they are indistinguishable from actual CP.
i mean they all look the same to me.
Japan has organized sexual exploitation of teenagers, girls especially, in the form of businesses that are considered completely legitimate (e.g. maid cafes), as well as cultural exports such as anime and manga. They aren't unique in this, by any means, but the fact is that in Japanese media there's a general expectation that you absolutely will treat a 14-year-old as a sex object, and sometimes even characters younger than that. For instance, anime characters are far more likely to show most of their thighs walking around town than actual teenage girls will, and that has everything to do with making them sexier.
And that should seem creepy for people substantially older than that 14-year-old. I mean, yeah, they're drawings and not real people, but surely if you're 25 you can get off looking at characters and/or people who are 25, right?
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!
Loli, 25, GILF, tentacles, fur, it's all good.