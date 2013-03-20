BBC:
A few years ago, Nathalie Des Isnards was attending a music festival with her husband David, and planning to watch her favourite group.
Before the show, they headed to the toilets. "I spent 30 minutes in the queue waiting to pee," she recalls. Much to her frustration, she missed the first part of the concert.
Meanwhile David took just "two minutes", and saw the whole show.
"I was upset. I told myself, 'We're in the 21st century, something should be done about that.'"
She set about creating a women's urinal. The simple seatless basin she devised is housed in a cubicle with roof and door, designed for faster use but also privacy. "I was not a designer. I was a user first," says the 46-year-old.
A different but important engineering challenge.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @06:24AM
On a post like this, you realize it would have been better off posting a quality aristachu sub, eh?
For real.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday March 13, @06:38AM (1 child)
I heard about something similar [trailsandtravel.com] quite a while back. Maybe there's room in the market for two designs?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @07:15AM
Height is an issue there. Males stand at urinals and aim.
Perhaps we need to genetically modify females to allow more aim and control.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 13, @06:47AM
I've never noticed that outdoorsy type country girls need a lot of time to squat behind a tree. Or farm girls. The mechanics involved aren't a whole lot different between males and females. Expose yourself, and let fly. Watch the livestock, or your pets. No fuss, no muss. Many have talked about this over the years, this is the first time anyone has actually DONE anything. All that is necessary, is that women accept it. They may dress slightly differently? Oh well, small price if it gets them in and out again in a minute or less.
