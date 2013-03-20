A few years ago, Nathalie Des Isnards was attending a music festival with her husband David, and planning to watch her favourite group.

Before the show, they headed to the toilets. "I spent 30 minutes in the queue waiting to pee," she recalls. Much to her frustration, she missed the first part of the concert.

Meanwhile David took just "two minutes", and saw the whole show.

"I was upset. I told myself, 'We're in the 21st century, something should be done about that.'"

She set about creating a women's urinal. The simple seatless basin she devised is housed in a cubicle with roof and door, designed for faster use but also privacy. "I was not a designer. I was a user first," says the 46-year-old.