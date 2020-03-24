AMD has filed at least two DMCA notices against Github repos that carried "stolen" source code relating to AMD's Navi and Arden GPUs, the latter being the processor for the upcoming Xbox Series X. The person claiming responsibility for the leak informs TorrentFreak that if they doesn't get a buyer for the remainder of the code, they will dump the whole lot online.

[...] In a DMCA notice sent to development platform Github, AMD identified the recently-created 'xxXsoullessXxx' repository and a project titled "AMD-navi-GPU-HARDWARE-SOURCE" as the location of its "stolen" intellectual property.

"This repository contains intellectual property owned by and stolen from AMD," the semiconductor company wrote. "The original IP is held privately and was stolen from AMD."

Github responded by immediately taking the repository down, as per AMD's request. That prompted us to try and find the person behind the repo and to ask some questions about what AMD was trying to suppress. The individual informed TorrentFreak that AMD's GPU source code was the content in question.