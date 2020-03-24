from the secret-code dept.
AMD Uses DMCA to Mitigate Massive GPU Source Code Leak (Updated) (archive) (2)
AMD has filed at least two DMCA notices against Github repos that carried "stolen" source code relating to AMD's Navi and Arden GPUs, the latter being the processor for the upcoming Xbox Series X. The person claiming responsibility for the leak informs TorrentFreak that if they doesn't get a buyer for the remainder of the code, they will dump the whole lot online.
[...] In a DMCA notice sent to development platform Github, AMD identified the recently-created 'xxXsoullessXxx' repository and a project titled "AMD-navi-GPU-HARDWARE-SOURCE" as the location of its "stolen" intellectual property.
"This repository contains intellectual property owned by and stolen from AMD," the semiconductor company wrote. "The original IP is held privately and was stolen from AMD."
Github responded by immediately taking the repository down, as per AMD's request. That prompted us to try and find the person behind the repo and to ask some questions about what AMD was trying to suppress. The individual informed TorrentFreak that AMD's GPU source code was the content in question.
The seller was reportedly looking for $100 million. AMD called the information "test files" and says that "the stolen graphics IP is not core to the competitiveness or security of our graphics products".
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 26, @03:58AM
I think this is the sanitized version:
https://github.com/xxXsoullessXxx/GPU-hardware-source-pt.2 [github.com]
Found by searching text from a screenshot. I'm surprised that is still up even if it doesn't have leaked code in it.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday March 26, @04:36AM
Copied. Not Stolen.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday March 26, @04:42AM
I too would like to see this incorrect and incendiary use of terminology stopped. It's right up there with "illegal downloading" and the iconic yelling of "fire" in a crowded theater.
It'd be hilarious if the perps sued AMD for libel, and won that one, even if they are guilty of a hundred other crimes in this matter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @04:51AM
I often wonder how far ahead we would be if we just did away with patents and copyrights altogether.
Instead of progressing as a species we allow ourselves to remain stuck with artificial constraints.