A high-salt diet is not only bad for one's blood pressure, but also for the immune system. This is the conclusion of a current study under the leadership of the University Hospital Bonn. Mice fed a high-salt diet were found to suffer from much more severe bacterial infections. Human volunteers who consumed an additional six grams of salt per day also showed pronounced immune deficiencies. This amount corresponds to the salt content of two fast food meals. The results are published in the journal "Science Translational Medicine".
Five grams a day, no more: This is the maximum amount of salt that adults should consume according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). It corresponds approximately to one level teaspoon.
In reality, however, many Germans exceed this limit considerably: Figures from the Robert Koch Institute suggest that on average men consume ten, women more than eight grams a day.
This means that we reach for the salt shaker much more than is good for us. After all, sodium chloride, which is its chemical name, raises blood pressure and thereby increases the risk of heart attack or stroke.
But not only that: "We have now been able to prove for the first time that excessive salt intake also significantly weakens an important arm of the immune system," explains Prof. Dr. Christian Kurts from the Institute of Experimental Immunology at the University of Bonn.
Katarzyna Jobin, Natascha E. Stumpf, Sebastian Schwab et al. A high-salt diet compromises antibacterial neutrophil responses through hormonal perturbation [$], Science Translational Medicine (DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aay3850)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 30, @12:07PM
Like I'm going to follow the advice of an organization that is lying for china's 'feelings'.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday March 30, @12:19PM
> we reach for the salt shaker much more than is good for us
In Capitalist America, salt chooses you! I don't use a salt shaker. I never add salt. It's really hard to avoid salt in America, because the food here is loaded with salt. Restaurant food, frozen meals, pretty much any kind of prepared food will have way too much salt. Just one slice of a large cheese pizza has over 800mg. Throw pepperoni on it, and salt content per slice goes well over 1000mg. A can of soup can have upwards of 1500mg. Get the "diet" version that's not specifically low sodium, and it can be even worse, because they think they need to add even more salt to compensate.
Even the "low" sodium food can be too much. Go on a low salt diet for a couple of weeks, and the next time you have typical standard American prepared food, it will taste very salty.