from the DIY dept.
Professional Ventilator Design Open Sourced Today By Medtronic
Medical device company Medtronic released designs for one of their ventilators to open source for use in the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a laudable action, and there is plenty to glean from the specs (notable is that the planned release is incomplete as of this writing, so more info is on the way). Some initial reactions: medical devices are complicated, requirements specifications are enormous, the bill of materials (BOM) is gigantic, and component sourcing, supply chain, assembly, and testing are just as vital as the design itself.
The pessimist in me says that this design was open sourced for two reasons; to capitalize on an opportunity to get some good press, and to flex in front of the DIY community and convince them that the big boys should be the ones solving the ventilator shortage. The likelihood of anyone actually taking these specs and building it as designed are essentially zero for a variety of reasons, but let's assume their intent is to give a good starting point for newer changes. The optimist in me says that after what happened to California over the weekend with 170 ventilators arriving broken, it might be nice to have open designs to aid in repair of existing non-functioning ventilators.
The design details released today are for their PB560 model, which was originally launched in 2010 by a company called Covidien, before it merged with Medtronic, so we're already starting with a device design that's a decade old. But it's also a design that has proven itself through widespread use, and this data dump gives us a great look at what actually goes into one of these machines.
As one might suspect with a medical device, there are documents. Lots of documents! Among those supplied are: "Requirements Documents", "Electrical Schematics", and "Manufacturing Documents" and far more still remain:
Despite it being a dump of 53MB, there's quite a bit missing if you were trying to build this machine. However, Medtronic did mention in their press release that "...software code and other information will follow shortly." so there are more details on the way.
[...] we suspect that the amount of work that would be required to spin up assembly of this particular product is more than could be accomplished in the amount of time available, and the resources that would have to be mobilized are probably the same resources already working on building medical devices for other designs. The documentation around the release says any products released based on this are only to be used for COVID-19, so if anyone does manage to take this and use it to start production in a timely manner it will be both incredibly helpful, and super impressive.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 31, @02:45AM
In order for anyone to get a patent on anything this is the type of information that the USPTO should absolutely require before approving a patent. Something that's actually useful.
Instead we get nonsense broad patents that are worse than useless and tell us absolutely nothing about how to do anything. Companies keep the good stuff a secret and get patents on junk. Until that changes patents should be abolished.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday March 31, @03:13AM
As I understand it, supply chain is one of the major bottlenecks in spinning up ventilator production rates. Some of the critical components can be alternately sourced from high profile sources like NASA and Tesla (one would assume these are solenoid valves & similar things), and they're already doing this.
The Medtronic Covidien acquisition/merger was about 5 years ago. There is some initiative within the company to build simpler / less costly devices for "emerging markets" - but, all such things move more slowly than you might believe is possible, I doubt that there's an "emerging markets" ventilator ready for production yet - otherwise that would be the logical choice for rapid high volume production.
Meanwhile, other sources think they know what it takes to make a ventilator: https://www.news4jax.com/health/2020/03/30/uf-researchers-develop-low-cost-open-source-ventilator/ [news4jax.com] but, I seriously doubt that staff accustomed to Covidien vents will be too thrilled trying to make a hackivator work as not only short term life support, but also effective therapy for COVID19 alveolar collapse.