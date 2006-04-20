from the on-behalf-of dept.
SSH key forwarding is to be avoided when possible. When it is not possibile to avoid, it is a good idea to limit what gets forwarded. Software developer Vincent Bernat describes one way by putting a simple shell script wrapper around the SSH client to provide a session with a unique, ephemeral key agent.
ssh-agent is a program to hold in memory the private keys used by SSH for public-key authentication. When the agent is running, ssh forwards to it the signature requests from the server. The agent performs the private key operations and returns the results to ssh. It is useful if you keep your private keys encrypted on disk and you don't want to type the password at each connection. Keeping the agent secure is critical: someone able to communicate with the agent can authenticate on your behalf on remote servers.
ssh also provides the ability to forward the agent to a remote server. From this remote server, you can authenticate to another server using your local agent, without copying your private key on the intermediate server. As stated in the manual page, this is dangerous!
Perhaps another approach would be to embed the wrapper in the ProxyCommand configuration directive, thus obviating the need for either a shell alias or shell function.
How and why have soylentils had to deal with SSH agent forwarding?
Related Stories
SSH is a great tool many people are familiar with, but many more people aren't. Even if you use ssh daily, Why aren’t we using SSH for everything? is a great introduction to many things ssh does now, and what it could be used for in the future. One humble example is an ssh-chat server. The icing on the cake? The source for ssh-chat is open.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Whether you're a software developer or a sysadmin, I bet you're using SSH keys. Pushing your commits to Github or managing your Unix systems, it's best practice to do this over SSH with public key authentication rather than passwords. However, as time flies, many of you are using older keys and not aware of the need to generate fresh ones to protect your privates much better. In this post I'll demonstrate how to transition to an Ed25519 key smoothly, why you would want this and show some tips and tricks on the way there.
If you've created your key more than about four years ago with the default options it's probably insecure (RSA < 2048 bits). Even worse, I've seen tweeps, colleagues and friends still using DSA keys (ssh-dss in OpenSSH format) recently. That's a key type similar to RSA, but limited to 1024 bits size and therefore recommended against for a long time. It's plainly insecure and refused for valid reasons in recent OpenSSH versions (see also the changelog for 7.0).
The sad thing about it is that I see posts on how to re-enable DSA key support rather than moving to a more secure type of key. Really, it's unwise to follow instructions to change the configuration for PubkeyAcceptedKeyTypes or HostKeyAlgorithms (host keys are for a later post). Instead, upgrade your keys!
Compare DSA with the technology of locks using keys like this one. You wouldn't want this type of key to unlock your front door, right?
List all your keys:
You're probably thinking... "I'm using my key for a long time, I don't want to change them everywhere now." Valid point, but you don't have to! It's good to know you can have multiple keys on your system and your SSH client will pick the right one for the right system automatically.
It's part of the SSH protocol that it can offer multiple keys and the server picks the one your client will have to prove it has possession of the private key by a challenge. See it in action adding some verbosity to the SSH connect command (-vvv). Also if you're using an SSH agent you can load multiple keys and it will discover them all. Easy as that.
http://blog.backslasher.net/ssh-openvpn-tunneling.html
The Story
I was asked to take care of a security challange - setup Redis replication between two VMs over the internet.
The VMs were in different continents, so I had keep the bandwidth impact to a minimum. I thought of 3 options:
stunnel, which uses tunnels TCP connections via SSL
SSH, which has TCP tunneling over it's secure channel (amongst its weponary)
OpenVPN, which is designed to encapsulate, encrypt and compress traffic among two machines
I quickly dropped stunnel because its setup is nontrivial compared to the other two (no logging, no init file...), and decided to test SSH and OpenVPN.
I was sure that when it comes to speed, OpenVPN will be the best, because:
The first Google results say so (and they even look credible)
http://superuser.com/a/238801
http://security.stackexchange.com/a/68367
http://support.vpnsecure.me/articles/tips-tricks/comparison-chart-openvpn-pptp-ssh-tunnel
Logic dictates that SSH tunneling will suffer from TCP over TCP, since SSH runs over TCP, [while] OpenVPN, being a VPN software, is solely designed to move packets from one place to another.
I was so sure of that, that I almost didn't test [but, after testing, the results showed that as] long as you only need one TCP port forwarded, SSH is a much faster choice, because it has less overhead. I was quite surprised.
The Latacora firm has a blog post asserting that OpenSSH-portable has poor defaults for encrypting private RSA keys because of its reliance on OpenSSL. The blog goes into why this is a problem and how you can test it for yourself.
There is nothing wrong with the generated RSA keys themselves, however, just the encryption of the private RSA keys -- if made using current defaults. There are two ways of encrypting RSA keys, an old and apparently insecure way, and a new key format available but not default. Newer key types like Ed25519 use only the new key format and are not bothered by this problem.
Earlier on SN:
WikiLeaks Unveils CIA Implants That Steal SSH Credentials From Windows, Linux PCs (2017)
Upgrade Your SSH Keys (2016)
OpenSSH 6.8 Will Feature Key Discovery and Rotation for Easier Switching to DJB's Ed25519 (2015)
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
SSH gets protection against side channel attacks
Damien Miller (djm@) has just committed a new feature for SSH that should help protect against all the various memory side channel attacks that have surfaced recently.
Add protection for private keys at rest in RAM against speculation and memory sidechannel attacks like Spectre, Meltdown, Rowhammer and Rambleed. This change encrypts private keys when they are not in use with a symmetic key that is derived from a relatively large "prekey" consisting of random data (currently 16KB).
[...] Many thanks to Damien and all the others involved for working on this improvement!
On June 21, 2019, support for SSH key shielding was introduced into the OpenBSD tree, from which the OpenSSH releases are derived. SSH key shielding is a measure intended to protect private keys in RAM against attacks that abuse bugs in speculative execution that current CPUs exhibit.[0] This functionality has been part of OpenSSH since the 8.1 release. SSH private keys are now being held in memory in a shielded form; keys are only unshielded when they are used and re‐shielded as soon as they are no longer in active use. When a key is shielded, it is encrypted in memory with AES‐256‐CTR; this is how it works: [...]
