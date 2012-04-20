from the fishing-for-groceries dept.
People are baiting Instacart workers with huge tips then slashing them to zero:
Instacart workers are being wooed by orders with large tips only to find them dropped to zero after a delivery has been made, according to a new report by CNN. Instacart lets users set their own custom tip with each shopping request, but it also allows them to change it for up to three days after an order is completed to adjust for experience. Workers, however, claim that some users have been abusing this feature, baiting them with big tips to get their shopping requests completed sooner amid the pandemic rush — only to find the tip slashed afterward without much feedback.
One Instacart worker said their tip was dropped from $55 to $0 despite finding everything the customer needed. Another worker claimed their tip changed to $0 since they could not find toilet paper in stock, to which the customer described in the feedback report as "unethical."
[...] Instacart says shoppers who experience tip-baiting can report instances in-app, though some workers say this relies too much on their end and that the company should make a 10 percent-minimum tip mandatory for all orders during the pandemic.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by canopic jug on Sunday April 12, @02:15PM
So, in other words, Instacart is failing to pay its employees. At the same time low income earners are so desperate that they take jobs at Instacart knowing that there is a chance that they might not break even. They had a small strike the other week, but the current situation gives them leverage if they execute a serious walk out. Those aren't jobs, they're servitude.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by crafoo on Sunday April 12, @02:16PM
How about we pay them what the market demands for the service and leave tipping completely out of it? Let customers bid on service price per order. Let the worker accept/reject orders based on service price. Do not allow modification of bids after a price agreement is made. Hold the money in escrow until delivery is made and accepted.