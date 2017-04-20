from the minds-of-others dept.
Vaccine skeptics actually think differently than other people:
In 2000, the measles virus was declared eliminated from the United States. Despite cases coming in from outside the country, there were few outbreaks because most people were vaccinated against measles. And then 2019 happened.
The U.S. saw 1,282 confirmed cases in 31 states -- the greatest number reported since 1992, with nearly three-fourths linked to recent outbreaks in New York, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most cases were among people who were not vaccinated against measles.
After events like this, many people express confusion about others' hesitancy or unwillingness to get vaccinated or to vaccinate their children, a concept called vaccine skepticism. As vaccine skepticism has become increasingly widespread, two researchers in the Texas Tech University Department of Psychological Sciences have suggested a possible explanation.
In an article published recently in the journal Vaccine, Mark LaCour and Tyler Davis suggest some people find vaccines risky because they overestimate the likelihood of negative events, particularly those that are rare.
The fact that these overestimations carry over through all kinds of negative events -- not just those related to vaccines -- suggests that people higher in vaccine skepticism actually may process information differently than people lower in vaccine skepticism, said Davis, an associate professor of experimental psychology and director of the Caprock FMRI Laboratory.
"We might have assumed that people who are high in vaccine skepticism would have overestimated the likelihood of negative vaccine-related events, but it is more surprising that this is true for negative, mortality-related events as a broader category," Davis said. "Here we saw an overestimation of rare events for things that don't have anything to do with vaccination. This suggests that there are basic cognitive or affective variables that influence vaccine skepticism."
[...] "Do some people encode scary stories -- for instance, hearing about a child that has a seizure after getting vaccinated -- more strongly than others and then consequently remember these anecdotes more easily?" he asked. "Do they instead have certain attitudes and search their memory harder for evidence to support this belief? Is it a bit of both? How can you counteract these processes?
"I'm excited that we're finding basic, cognitive factors that are linked with vaccine skepticism: It could end up being a way of reaching this diverse group."
Mark LaCour, Tyler Davis. Vaccine skepticism reflects basic cognitive differences in mortality-related event frequency estimation. Vaccine, 2020; DOI: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2020.02.052
(Score: 3, Interesting) by legont on Friday April 17, @02:43AM
I had hepatitis B shots 5 years ago. It takes 3 shots over 6 months. Last fall my doctor who actually administered the shots himself run the antibody test and found none. He repeated the test at different lab - still none. We decided to do it again. I had two shots, but, given the environment, unlikely to have 3rd one.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 17, @03:01AM
This strikes me as over-protective parenting. Never allow a kid to do _anything_ risky at all and they'll never be able to properly assess risk.
I notice this all the time, especially in the newest generation. It manifests in other ways -- teens not going out to a social event because they're mortally afraid that if they don't study they won't have a future; teens afraid of having sex because they're completely convinced they'll either contract disease or get pregnant. The numbers are growing, not decreasing.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 17, @03:02AM
If everyone else is vaccinated, they figure they don't have to and thereny avoid any possible side effects. Because they are special.
They are selfish parasites.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday April 17, @03:15AM
Aren't they afraid of their child catching the illness and experiencing its horrible consequences [youtube.com]? And when they ask "How can you counteract these processes?" ... can't you encode the scary stories of what happens when you get the disease?
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 17, @03:37AM (1 child)
"Lets come up with a new treatment that is specific for every possible virus that could cause disease" is not a workable solution. Instead come up with one or a few strategies by actually understanding how a virus causes illness.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday April 17, @03:49AM
Vaccination has been a a workable solution for more than two hundred years now.