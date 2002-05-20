Hangovers (aka veisalgia) are nothing new — they were well-known even in biblical times. (See Proverbs 23:29-35.) Countless ideas have been offered over the millennia on how to avoid them or on how to lessen the effect. This colorful discussion offers (conflicting) rhymes to help remember the order one should consume beer, wine, and whiskey. An online search offers numerous folk remedies but there is scant science to support these.

Now, just in time for weekend, comes new research that offers hope to the sufferer. The research is published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 license and is available on-line for free (PDF link) and seems robust.

Are they really on to something? What, if anything, did they miss?

What follows is an extract from the BMJ summary. Plant extract combo may relieve hangover symptoms: