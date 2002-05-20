from the How-common-ARE-hangovers? dept.
Hangovers (aka veisalgia) are nothing new — they were well-known even in biblical times. (See Proverbs 23:29-35.) Countless ideas have been offered over the millennia on how to avoid them or on how to lessen the effect. This colorful discussion offers (conflicting) rhymes to help remember the order one should consume beer, wine, and whiskey. An online search offers numerous folk remedies but there is scant science to support these.
Now, just in time for weekend, comes new research that offers hope to the sufferer. The research is published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 license and is available on-line for free (PDF link) and seems robust.
Are they really on to something? What, if anything, did they miss?
What follows is an extract from the BMJ summary. Plant extract combo may relieve hangover symptoms:
A plant extract combination of fruits, leaves, and roots may help to relieve hangover symptoms, reveals research published online in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health.
[...] the researchers assessed the potential of specific plant extracts, vitamins and minerals, and antioxidant compounds to ease a range of recognised physical and psychological symptoms associated with drinking alcohol.
The plant extracts included Barbados cherry (Acerola), prickly pear, ginkgo biloba, willow and ginger root. The vitamins and minerals included magnesium, potassium, sodium bicarbonate, zinc, riboflavin, thiamin and folic acid.
Some 214 healthy 18-65 year olds were randomly split into three groups and given a 7.5 g flavoured, water soluble supplement 45 minutes before, and immediately after they stopped drinking any of beer, white wine, or white wine spritzer.
The first group (69) were given a supplement containing the plant extracts, vitamins and minerals, and additional antioxidant compounds--steviol glycosides and inulin. The second group (76) were given a supplement minus the plant extracts, while the third group (69) were given glucose alone (placebo).
[...] compared with the glucose only supplement, those taking the full supplement of plant extracts, minerals/vitamins, and antioxidants reported less severe symptoms.
Average headache intensity was 34% less, nausea 42% less, while feelings of indifference fell by an average of 27% and restlessness by 41%. No significant differences or reductions were reported for any of the other symptoms.
[...] No significant difference in any symptom was reported by those taking the supplement minus the plant extracts, suggesting that plant extracts were largely responsible for the observed changes, say the researchers.
And the absence of any observed impact for vitamins and minerals on their own suggests that alcohol might not affect electrolyte and mineral balance, as is commonly thought, they add.
Journal Reference:
Bernhard Lieb, Patrick Schmitt. Randomised double-blind placebo-controlled intervention study on the nutritional efficacy of a food for special medical purposes (FSMP) and a dietary supplement in reducing the symptoms of veisalgia. BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, 2020; bmjnph-2019-000042 DOI: 10.1136/bmjnph-2019-000042