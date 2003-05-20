from the maybe-maybe-not dept.
Preserving Optionality: Preparing for the Unknown:
We're often advised to excel at one thing. But as the future gets harder to predict, preserving optionality allows us to pivot when the road ahead crumbles.
How do we prepare for a world that often changes drastically and rapidly? We can preserve our optionality.
We don't often get the advice to keep our options open. Instead, we're told to specialize by investing huge hours in our passion so we can be successful in a niche.
The problem is, it's bad advice. We live in a world that's constantly changing, and if we can't respond effectively to those changes, we become redundant, frustrated, and useless.
Instead of focusing on becoming great at one thing, there is another, counterintuitive strategy that will get us further: preserving optionality. The more options we have, the better suited we are to deal with unpredictability and uncertainty. We can stay calm when others panic because we have choices.
Optionality refers to the act of keeping as many options open as possible. Preserving optionality means avoiding limiting choices or dependencies. It means staying open to opportunities and always having a backup plan.
[...] Ultimately, preserving optionality means paying attention and looking at life from multiple perspectives. It means building a versatile base of foundational knowledge and allowing for serendipity and unexpected connections. We must seek to expand our comfort zone and circle of competence, and we should take minor risks that have potentially large upsides and limited downsides.
Paradoxically, preserving optionality can mean saying no to a lot of opportunities and avoiding anything that will prove to be restrictive. We need to look at choices through the lens of the optionality they will give us in the future and only say yes to those that create more options.
Preserving your optionality is important because it gives you the flexibility to capitalize on inevitable change. In order to keep your options open, you need diversity. Diversity of perspective, thought, knowledge, and skills. You don't want to find yourself in a position of only being able to sell something that no one wants. Rapid, extraordinary change is the norm. In order to adapt in a way that is useful, keep your options open.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 04, @05:28AM
The main problem is that you can only support so many managers on top of one person who actually bothered to learn their shit.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 04, @05:46AM
Take a young man who doesn't really know what he wants to do. He works construction, then joins the military, then drives truck, then returns to construction, then runs his own business for awhile, and ultimately ends up in maintenance in the manufacturing sector.
When management looks at such a person, they don't see a broad background. They only see one or two small "skill sets" that are useful to them.
If management finds some use for this individual, management works overtime ensuring that this person stay within the niche they have assigned him.
I suggest that a person with options represents a threat to all the half-wits who put themselves deeply into debt for a college eduation, which they can't use just anywhere. That person who can understand and operate in half a dozen different positions intimidates the young fools who are still working hard to understand their own jobs.
I'm not arguing the premise of TFA, I'm just pointing out that managers fear such people.
