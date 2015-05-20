from the plugging-in-to-the-future dept.
CNet:
It's going to be awhile longer before the US Postal Service receives new mail delivery vehicles. The USPS has reportedly once again delayed its ongoing proposal process because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trucks.com first reported the delay on Tuesday after the request for proposal period was supposed to end on March 27. Now, the service's latest filing pegs July 14 as the final date. A handful of companies have already provided prototype next-generation mail delivery vehicles in hopes of receiving a multibillion-dollar contract for the business.
The update is meant to introduce 200,000 replacement vehicles that incorporate electrification.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @06:28PM (1 child)
They probably haven't finished figuring out how to get around the USPS's mandates and shaft American workers with this new paradigm.
If Diane Feinstein is involved you can bet that a ton of money will be flowing to China and her husband will take his cut.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @06:30PM
