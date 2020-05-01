Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Virgin Orbit Loses its First Rocket Shortly After Engine Ignition

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 26, @06:11AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the That's-what-testing-is-for dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Virgin Orbit loses its first rocket shortly after engine ignition:

After more than seven years of development, testing, and preparation, Virgin Orbit reached an important moment on Monday—dropping and igniting its LauncherOne rocket over the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, shortly after ignition an "anomaly" occurred, the company said.

"LauncherOne maintained stability after release, and we ignited our first stage engine, NewtonThree," the company stated on Twitter. "An anomaly then occurred early in first stage flight. We'll learn more as our engineers analyze the mountain of data we collected today."

This was the company's first attempt to ignite LauncherOne. Previously, it had strapped the liquid-fueled rocket to its modified 747 aircraft, and flown out over the Pacific Ocean, but not released the booster from beneath the plane's wing.

After Monday's launch attempt the crew on board the 747 and a chase plane safely made it back to the Mojave Air & Space Port without harm. The company stressed that it now has plenty of data to dig into, and is "eager" to get on to its next flight.

Here's the official press release from Virgin Orbit: Virgin Orbit

Original Submission


«  People Know Reusing Passwords is Dumb, But Still Do It
Virgin Orbit Loses its First Rocket Shortly After Engine Ignition | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 26, @06:31AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 26, @06:31AM (#999113)

    launch rapidly and reliably, into any orbital inclination, with the mobility of the 747 aircraft.

    This sounds like enough to keep the idea alive.

(1)