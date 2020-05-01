from the For-the-Big-Sky dept.
Research has shown that, while people in their 20s often leave rural communities, a higher percentage of young adults in their 30s choose rural communities, Schmitt-Wilson said. Still, most of the research on migration of young adults to rural communities focuses on "returners," or those choosing to move home to the community they were raised in, she added.
[...] The researchers found that while study participants were candid about challenges associated with life in rural areas of Montana—such as a lack of amenities and geographic and social isolation—they also highlighted a number of benefits.
"Those benefits included the quality of life they experience in their rural communities, including family-centered environments, low cost of living, unconditional support provided by community members, intergenerational friendships, increased sociability and unique opportunities for personal and professional growth available for young adults in rural communities," Schmitt-Wilson said.
If urban centers are in lockdown and their amenities are gone, would young people still choose city life or would places like rural Montana do?
People go where the job are...
Other common motivations:
- They can't afford a city apartment anymore because rents continue to skyrocket while wages stay flat, so they're moving back in with their parents.
- One or both parents are sick and unable to take care of themselves and can't afford professional care, so one of the kids is moving back to where they can take care of them.
Before considering cultural motivations, you have to look at what's going on with people's wallets.
Yes to all the benefits. Jobs are the problem. I expected a commute requiring a room in the city. COVID means home-office, which has been great.
If companies stick with home-office, even partially, the primary advantage of cities will be gone.
Seeing how desperate people are to mingle, I don't think the effect will last too long. Maybe heightened telecommuting until mid-2021, depending on when a vaccine appears. But the amount of telecommuting, online grocery shopping, etc. will be years advanced beyond what they would have been without a pandemic.
they have apps for online people shopping now too
There are rural towns where all the Tinder in the world will just turn up various cousins you have, at least in the immediate few miles. Example: Varnamtown, NC, so named because, well, it's full of the Varnam family. And that's not even the REAL middle of nowhere, located only about an hour from Myrtle Beach.
I think there's probably a lot of weight to the arguments that it is financially motivated, but there's also a strain of anti-urban sentiment, romanticizing of the countryside, and disgust at the corruption, rudeness, and rejection of traditional values in cities. For a lot of young people, moving to Alaska or Wyoming is a way to escape modern culture and problems and live an idyllic life away from everything.
So "young adults" means people in their thirties now? WTF?! You can still be "young" and too old to be trusted?
I wonder who's sliding the definition along - people in their thirties unwilling to admit that they're "grown up" or older people who still think of them as immature?
I prefer the same definition for "young adult" as the literature target range: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/YA_literature [wikipedia.org]
That's not "young adult", that's adolescent. Or if you prefer "youth" or "teen."
I suspect the category is marketed as "young adult" to give the teen novel category more GRAVITAS for the authors and the books.
"Big children's literature" doesn't have the same ring.
True, but I wouldn't call anyone past 21 "young adult" no matter what. If that's the point access to legalized drugs are made accessible, they should just be plain ol' adults by that point.
In the US, I'm not really sure why we still allow for people to be sent off to war before they're being granted full adult rights. I think it's wrong to ask people to die before we permit them to live.
It's more than people in their early twenties now behave more like children than adults and so that's pushing everybody else forward, whether they want it or not.
This can't be that hard to figure out. You move the big cool city when you are young because you are stupid, wanting to get away from all the boring old and uncool people in your little town. Then you come to the big cool city and it's all exciting. Then as time passes you slowly realize that life in the big city sucks hard -- yes there are a lot of things to chose from and do but it's all super expensive and it's filled with other people and as Sartre said -- hell is other people. But then you are stuck in your social city circle and your job that has probably for most people become a dead end soulless job. So one sad day you just had enough and you just want to get out and break free and go back home. Certainly so if you want to have tiny little offspring cause having them in your awesome super expensive but tiny loft apartment will suck. So you get some "uncool" job out on the country and move away and become happy again. Cause now you are old and uncool and you rather live in a house that costs less then your tiny apartment and life in the big cool city ever did, and your offspring will repeat the cycle.
I enjoy a number of things about cities like good book stores, chess clubs where I can find other strong players, theaters, stadiums, and so on. However, I *hate* many other things about them - traffic, crime, the complete depersonalization, and the general feel of it all. There's the paradox that in a rural area, even one where your neighbors may not even be in eyeshot, you feel like a part of a community and most likely know the folks around you pretty well. Yet in a city you'll have many magnitudes greater people all tucked in closely together, yet everybody feels alone. There's something really interesting when you look back at the famous post war housing boom.
1950 list of US cities by population [biggestuscities.com]
1960 list of US cities by population [biggestuscities.com]
Just about every major city in the US *decreased* in population between 1950 and 1960, mountains of babies being boomed out notwithstanding. When people had the means to do so, they all got out of the city. As we reach the era where working in a physical office is increasingly no longer necessary for many jobs, I'm curious if there's going to be a gradual decline in city life. Or at least at the minimum a decline in the acceleration of growth in cities (above and beyond that caused by plummeting fertility).
At this point in my life my goal is mostly to get some land, and setup a nice semi-self sustaining place for myself and my family. Setup some solar, get some crops growing, get some chickens and goats, ideally next to a decent sized river or lake. Hopefully try to get it all down to an hour/day of maintenance so there's plenty of time left for shit posting and even some work. Seems like a pretty good life to me!
You want to farm chickens, goats, and crops and expect it to take an hour/day? Perhaps as an average, where you may spend 4-6 hours a day during some months, and 15 minutes during others. In any case, I'd say you may be relying on a bit of robot farming too.
Gonna be a dental floss tycoon
Historically speaking, people needed to go where the jobs are, which meant leaving the rural areas and moving to the cities. We've seen housing prices skyrocketing for years attesting to this trend. Meanwhile, more and more work is possible to do remotely, especially now that the majority of companies have lost the delusion that remote work necessarily means lower productivity. The only reason NOT to be moving out to rural Montana seems to be the lack of widely available broadband and other digital infrastructure, but this isn't uniformly the case.
The real interesting information would be if this migration is including places without connectivity. If all it is is people working remotely and buying 50 acres for the cost of a year's rent, it's a no brainer.