FreeBSD has announced a new LLVM-derived code of conduct.
According to a 2018 survey "35% were dissatisfied with the code of conduct adopted in 2018, 34% were neutral, and 30% were satisfied." So, they held another survey at the start start of June:
Which code of conduct should FreeBSD adopt?
An LLVM-derived code of conduct:
https://github.com/freebsd/core.10-public-docs/blob/master/CoC/llvm-based.md
A Go-Derived code of conduct:
https://github.com/freebsd/core.10-public-docs/blob/master/CoC/golang-based.md
Retain the current code of conduct:
https://web.archive.org/web/20200108075747/https://www.freebsd.org/internal/code-of-conduct.html
RESULTS
- 4% favoured keeping the current code of conduct
- 33% favoured the Go-derived code of conduct
- 63% favoured the LLVM-derived code of conduct.
Thus, the Core Team, following the preference of a majority of active
FreeBSD developers, adopted the LLVM-derived code of conduct.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 10, @02:18PM
don't be male