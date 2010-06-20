FreeBSD has announced a new LLVM-derived code of conduct.

According to a 2018 survey "35% were dissatisfied with the code of conduct adopted in 2018, 34% were neutral, and 30% were satisfied." So, they held another survey at the start start of June:

Which code of conduct should FreeBSD adopt? An LLVM-derived code of conduct:

https://github.com/freebsd/core.10-public-docs/blob/master/CoC/llvm-based.md A Go-Derived code of conduct:

https://github.com/freebsd/core.10-public-docs/blob/master/CoC/golang-based.md Retain the current code of conduct:

https://web.archive.org/web/20200108075747/https://www.freebsd.org/internal/code-of-conduct.html RESULTS 4% favoured keeping the current code of conduct

33% favoured the Go-derived code of conduct

63% favoured the LLVM-derived code of conduct. Thus, the Core Team, following the preference of a majority of active

FreeBSD developers, adopted the LLVM-derived code of conduct.