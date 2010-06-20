Stories
New FreeBSD Code of Conduct

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 10, @01:46PM
from the setting-a-breakpoint-so-humans-can-try-to-debug-a-code-(of-conduct) dept.
kc99 wrote in with a story which inspired:

FreeBSD has announced a new LLVM-derived code of conduct.

According to a 2018 survey "35% were dissatisfied with the code of conduct adopted in 2018, 34% were neutral, and 30% were satisfied." So, they held another survey at the start start of June:

Which code of conduct should FreeBSD adopt?

Retain the current code of conduct:
https://web.archive.org/web/20200108075747/https://www.freebsd.org/internal/code-of-conduct.html

RESULTS

  • 4% favoured keeping the current code of conduct
  • 33% favoured the Go-derived code of conduct
  • 63% favoured the LLVM-derived code of conduct.

Thus, the Core Team, following the preference of a majority of active
FreeBSD developers, adopted the LLVM-derived code of conduct.

