Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Ultra-Thin Camera Lenses Of The Future Could See The Light Of Day

posted by Fnord666 on Friday June 12, @02:26AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the illuminating-invention dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

In the future, camera lenses could be thousands of times thinner and significantly less resource-intensive to manufacture. Researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, now present a new technology for making artificial materials known as metasurfaces, which consist of a multitude of interacting nanoparticles that, together, can control light. They could have great use in the optical technology of tomorrow.

Metasurfaces can be used for optical components in portable electronics, sensors, cameras or space satellites. The Chalmers researchers' new technology for making such planar surfaces is based on a plastic that is already used today to create other microstructures.

"We put a thin layer of this plastic on a glass plate and, using a well-established technique called electron-beam lithography, we can draw detailed patterns in the plastic film, which, after development, will form the metasurface. The resulting device can focus light just like a normal camera lens, but it is thousands of times thinner—and can be flexible too," says Daniel Andrén, a Ph.D. student at the Department of Physics at Chalmers and first author of the scientific article recently published in the journal ACS Photonics.

[...] "Our method could be a step toward large-scale production of metasurfaces. That is the goal we are already working toward today. Metasurfaces can help us create different effects and offer various technological possibilities. The best is yet to come," says Ruggero Verre, a researcher at the Department of Physics at Chalmers and co-author of the scientific article.

Journal Reference:
Daniel Andrén, et al. Large-Scale Metasurfaces Made by an Exposed Resist [open], ACS Photonics (2020). (DOI: 10.1021/acsphotonics.9b01809)

Original Submission


«  Amazon Bans Police From Using its Facial Recognition Software for One Year
Ultra-Thin Camera Lenses Of The Future Could See The Light Of Day | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 12, @02:29AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 12, @02:29AM (#1006739)

    All smartphones, all the time.

(1)