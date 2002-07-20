from the where-the-mother-lode-gives-birth? dept.
Geologists identify deep-earth structures that may signal hidden metal lodes
If the world is to maintain a sustainable economy and fend off the worst effects of climate change, at least one industry will soon have to ramp up dramatically: the mining of metals needed to create a vast infrastructure for renewable power generation, storage, transmission and usage. The problem is, demand for such metals is likely to far outstrip currently both known deposits and the existing technology used to find more ore bodies.
Now, in a new study, scientists have discovered previously unrecognized structural lines 100 miles or more down in the earth that appear to signal the locations of giant deposits of copper, lead, zinc and other vital metals lying close enough to the surface to be mined, but too far down to be found using current exploration methods. The discovery could greatly narrow down search areas, and reduce the footprint of future mines, the authors say. The study appears this week in the journal Nature Geoscience.
[...] The study found that 85 percent of all known base-metal deposits hosted in sediments-and 100 percent of all "giant" deposits (those holding more than 10 million tons of metal)-lie above deeply buried lines girdling the planet that mark the edges of ancient continents. Specifically, the deposits lie along boundaries where the earth's lithosphere-the rigid outermost cladding of the planet, comprising the crust and upper mantle-thins out to about 170 kilometers below the surface.
Up to now, all such deposits have been found pretty much at the surface, and their locations have seemed to be somewhat random. Most discoveries have been made basically by geologists combing the ground and whacking at rocks with hammers. Geophysical exploration methods using gravity and other parameters to find buried ore bodies have entered in recent decades, but the results have been underwhelming. The new study presents geologists with a new, high-tech treasure map telling them where to look.
Journal Reference:
Mark J. Hoggard, Karol Czarnota, Fred D. Richards, et al. Global distribution of sediment-hosted metals controlled by craton edge stability, Nature Geoscience (DOI: 10.1038/s41561-020-0593-2)
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday July 02, @04:49PM (3 children)
Wouldn't the "belters" have lots of "rare earth" metals and unobtainium?
If SpaceX could make the cost of access to space, and the asteroid belt, much cheaper, maybe there would be another gold rush.
Maybe in the meantime we need to get much better at recycling what we've got.
But what about people who think it is their right to put the planet's recyclable resources into a landfill -- maybe just out of spite.
Kelloggs Corn Flakes, they're magically delicious!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday July 02, @05:14PM (2 children)
Asteroid mining could lead to a literal gold rush, since large amounts of gold and other useful elements sank into Earth's core but are potentially abundant and accessible in the Belt.
Making it economical requires very cheap access to space, which Starship and some other advancements should provide. But there are other factors. Can you get 50+ tons of gold and other metals easily (refined, not raw ore)? Or can you get chunks into Earth orbit, wrap them with some kind of airbag, and safely land them in a desert somewhere (cheaply)? Otherwise you might have to use the materials in space instead of on Earth.
The mass of the belt is 4% of the Moon's mass (Moon is 1.23% of Earth). And half of that mass is Ceres, Vesta, Pallas, and Hygiea, which should probably be kept intact to use as stations. So you could eventually land *every* smaller asteroid and not affect Earth much.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday July 02, @05:35PM (1 child)
I wonder if we could develop tech to refine rare metals in space?
Orbit it much to the sun, collect solar power. But then you have to lift the refined product back to civilization.
Maybe we could learn to pollute the inner orbits closer to the sun in a way similar to how we've learned to pollute Earth's oceans.
Kelloggs Corn Flakes, they're magically delicious!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday July 02, @05:43PM
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2015/03/zaptec-plasma-lightning-pulses-could.html [nextbigfuture.com]
Something like this would be a good start.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday July 02, @04:51PM (4 children)
"100 miles or more down in the earth"
"close enough to the surface to be mined"
TFA was not terribly clear to me how deep they really are and the journal article is paywalled...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 02, @05:04PM
170-200km seems to be the "sweet spot".
For comparison, the deepest bore on Earth is at 12,262 metres (40,230 ft) [wikipedia.org]
The preprint is available [eartharxiv.org].
And so is the data set [osf.io], if you want to plot the maps yourself. Or just to mirror it, just in case.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Thursday July 02, @05:09PM (2 children)
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday July 02, @05:20PM (1 child)
And iron and various metals are mined at less than 1km or 2km. Even rich ore veins are not cost effective to mine deeper down than that. The cost of bringing the ore to the surface becomes more prohibitive as the mines go further down. For the most part they'd rather go sideways than down. If mines are running into economic trouble at 2km, they're really not likely to be profitable in most ways at 150km and deeper, at least not with current methods and mining technologies. Those would be too deep to be even remotely profitable to raise to the surface for now.
Asteroids and their mining products, on the other hand, can be rolled downhill if they can ever be reached.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday July 02, @05:33PM
Well, I guess we just have to develop new technologies, the horror!
And besides the process should be fully mechanized, you turn the machine on, and up comes your cobalt or whatever,, so costs aren't really an issue.
REDЯUM
(Score: 2, Interesting) by fustakrakich on Thursday July 02, @05:28PM
We haven't even gone 10 miles deep yet.The only question left then is whether it's cheaper to dig, or to fly out to the asteroids. Either way it's going to have to be unmanned, so at least life support won't get in the way, but keeping the machinery on the ground makes it accessible for repairs
REDЯUM