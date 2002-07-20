from the it's-electric!-boogie-woogie! dept.
Stock surge makes Tesla the world’s most valuable automaker
https://arstechnica.com/cars/2020/07/stock-surge-makes-tesla-the-worlds-most-valuable-automaker/:
One share of Tesla stock traded for more than $1,130 on Wednesday, pushing the company's market capitalization to nearly $210 billion. That sent Tesla's market cap past Toyota, which is worth either $170 billion or $203 billion, depending on how you count it. Tesla is now the world's most valuable car company.
It's a remarkable milestone for a company that sells far fewer cars than its leading rivals. Toyota and its subsidiaries sold 10.7 million vehicles in 2019, while Volkswagen and its subsidiaries sold almost 11 million vehicles. Tesla sold a comparatively tiny 367,500 vehicles last year.
Tesla stock leaps again on unexpectedly strong delivery numbers
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/07/tesla-stock-leaps-again-on-unexpectedly-strong-delivery-numbers/:
Tesla has surprised Wall Street again with better-than-expected delivery numbers. The electric carmaker delivered 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter of 2020, up slightly from the 88,400 vehicles delivered in the first quarter. This despite the fact that Tesla's main factory in Fremont, California, was shut down by county officials for the first half of the quarter.
Tesla's stock leapt at the news. After closing at a record high of $1,120 yesterday, Tesla's shares rose above $1,200 in pre-market trading on Thursday morning.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @09:03PM
We're used these days to companies being worth billions of dollars even though they lose money hand-over-fist, but most of those companies are "service" companies that don't actually make anything. Now, we have a company that actually makes something, and even though they churn out a pitiful number of units, because they were expected to churn out an even more pitiful number of units, they beat expectations! They're worth BILLIONS! They're losing money, but they're worth BILLIONS! They're much more valuable than a company that not only makes similar stuff, but they make a lot of it and make money doing it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @09:21PM
Not the first time Tesla has blown up [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by sjames on Thursday July 02, @09:46PM (2 children)
Brace for impact. We will soon be flooded by "news" generated by short sellers informing us that Tesls uses puppy bvlood in it's batteries and that Musk has terminal athlete's foot.
It may well be overvalued (probably), but at least they actually produce something.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @10:01PM
What is bvlood?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday July 02, @10:20PM
Or Musk will just tweet that the stock price seems too high.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]