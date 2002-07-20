from the E.E.E. dept.
Microsoft to auto upgrade some business and education PCs to Chromium Edge in August
Microsoft this week warned enterprise and education customers running Windows 10 that it will start replacing the old, original Edge browser on their PCs with the newer Chromium-based version on or after July 30.
First to get the forced swap will be machines in educational settings, Microsoft said, citing back-to-school scheduling for the prioritization. (Many K-12 schools, along with colleges and universities, are saying, "We will share a business timeline at a later date," wrote Elliot Kirk, senior program manager with the Edge team, in a July 30 post to a company blog.)
According to Kirk, PCs serviced by Windows Update will be automatically upgraded to the Chromium Edge. "This update will not impact devices in education and business updated by Windows Update for Business (WUfB) or by Windows Server Update Services (WSUS)," he asserted.
[...] Organizations that want to stymie this effort can use the Blocker Toolkit for Edge-to-Edge released in December 2019. The kit, which can be downloaded directly from here in .exe format, blocks Windows Update delivery of the new Edge. It does not prevent students or workers from manually obtaining the Chromium-based Edge. This support document, last revised June 30, covers the Toolkit.
(Score: 3, Informative) by fustakrakich on Friday July 03, @03:13AM
Edge performs poorly anyway, and many of its functions are a pain to use
Just let it go, and don't argue
There is only one good browser [seamonkey-project.org]
REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Informative) by ElizabethGreene on Friday July 03, @03:33AM
Also worth noting, Edge Chromium will be the default browser in the Fall 2020 Windows 10 release.
Anecdotally, I've helped two of my customers deploy this. The killer feature is IE mode. This lets the admins specify sites that require Internet Explorer in the Enterprise mode site list, and Edge chromium will embed IE within a tab to let those legacy sites work. It's awesome because the users get a single-browser experience and the administrators get 99.9% of the traffic out of IE while still maintaining backwards compatibility.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 03, @03:37AM
Anybody noticing a lot of websites breaking in Firefox recently, like past three weeks?
Did Micros~1 win the browser war at last by embracing and extending Chromium?
What does the Book of Mozilla say about these matters?