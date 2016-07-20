I had an experience with an HTC Vive a couple of years ago, and I'm now considering getting the hardware required to do proper VR.

Obviously, I'd like to play games, but I'm also interested in visualising data (in particular I see that VTK supports OpenVR).

So I was wondering whether anyone in the community here has succeeded in getting this to work under linux, and if they can comment on the hardware required.

I'd be grateful for any insights.

As I understand it, it's best to get 120FPS, otherwise the brain doesn't like it.

I see that system76 has a "thelio major" desktop that can handle a range of NVIDIA cards, but I honestly don't know which would be the minimum that still gets me reasonable performance.

Is it important to have a lot of memory, a lot of cores?

Will I be able to change the level of detail in games to gain in FPS?

Right now it looks to me like I'd need more than 3000 euros for the whole thing (computer+htc vive).

My wife may not approve.

In any case, with the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus in the winter, I'm under the impression a working VR system would be a reasonable addition to the "don't go crazy" activities around the house.