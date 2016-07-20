from the smart-tattoos dept.
A simple pair of sunglasses that projects holographic icons. A smartwatch that has a digital screen but analog hands. A temporary tattoo that, when applied to your skin, transforms your body into a living touchpad. A virtual reality controller that lets you pick up objects in digital worlds and feel their weight as you swing them around. Those are some of the projects Google has quietly been developing or funding in an effort to create the next generation of wearable technology devices.
The eyewear and smartwatch projects come from the search giant's Interaction Lab, an initiative aimed at intertwining digital and physical experiences. It's part of Google Research, an arm of the search giant with roots in academia that focuses on technical breakthroughs. The Interaction Lab was originally created within Google's hardware division in 2015, before it was spun out to join the company's research arm about two years ago, according to the resume of Alex Olwal, the lab's leader. Olwal, a senior Google researcher, previously worked at X, the company's self-described moonshot factory, and ATAP, Google's experimental hardware branch.
[...] It isn't just about selling hardware. Getting sensor packed-devices onto consumers could mean a treasure trove of data beyond what people produce on their phones or at their desks. It's an especially valuable haul for Google, which makes more than $160 billion a year in targeted ads that are informed by the personal data of people who use its services. The gadgets also create inroads to lucrative new businesses for tech giants, like health and fitness, though lawmakers and regulators have privacy concerns over Silicon Valley's ever-expanding scope.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 17, @03:41PM (1 child)
Wait until the technologies are released, then wait until Google cancels them, and then laugh at people who spent money on them.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 17, @04:14PM
No. I think it is better to wait until Google cancels the 2nd version of the product.
That's a much better laugh.
You know they're going to do this, even when the product is first announced.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday July 17, @04:26PM
The good news is all that delicious sounding tech
The bad news is Google only cares about selling ads using it, and WRT
part of the scope is being ultra far authoritarian leftist.
So you'll get touchpad tattoos on your skin, which sounds cool at the start, but it'll display advertisements until you pay to make the ads go away assuming you even get the option to remove the ads, and if deep learning and online data indicate you're not a fellow degenerate, it'll display a target symbol for BLM rioters to shoot at.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 17, @04:27PM
Cool. Apply it to your right hand. Everyone will want one. Imagine the convenience. If it can be used for purchasing, and for identification, you don't even need to carry a wallet.
When the tattoo wears off, you simply have a new one applied. This continuous replacement process also means you have the latest software virgin, and that the google knows more about you, and by extension the government knows too.
Next, make it the mandatory way to make payments.
Problem: not everyone can afford one.
Solution: offer a low end free version in exchange for the person also accepting another tattoo on their forehead which continuously displays colored animated advertising banners. When your useful assistant touchpad tattoo wears off, you can have both tattoos replaced for free.
The free version will appeal to teens. They will fight over who gets the best and most popular brands advertised on their foreheads.
Maybe the tattoo can also display proof that you have been recorded to have the covid-19 vaccine.
Not having the tattoo means you cannot prove you've had the vaccine, making you both a social outcast, as bad as a leper, and unable to transact any business.
Masks will be unnecessary as everyone with the tattoo can simply show their proof of vaccination.
Don't take the mark.
