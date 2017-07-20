BBC:
Netflix has seen a surge in sign-ups due to the coronavirus lockdown, but has warned investors that subscriber growth will slow.
The streaming giant added more than 10 million subscribers in the three months to July, bringing the total of new subscribers to 26 million in 2020.
In contrast, Netflix saw 28 million new subscribers for the whole of 2019.
"Growth is slowing as consumers get through the initial shock of coronavirus and social restrictions."
Will Netflix's library expand to accommodate the growth in subscribers?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday July 18, @07:38PM
Disney Analyst Cuts Stock on "Longer" Pandemic Hit, Sees Cinemas "Largely Closed" Until Mid-2021 [hollywoodreporter.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday July 18, @07:49PM
With all that new money, they can put in a fatter pipe... Or maybe they just wanna take the money and run
REDЯUM