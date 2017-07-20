Stories
Netflix Warns of Slowdown after Subscriber Surge

posted by martyb on Saturday July 18, @07:10PM
Phoenix666 writes:

BBC:

Netflix has seen a surge in sign-ups due to the coronavirus lockdown, but has warned investors that subscriber growth will slow.

The streaming giant added more than 10 million subscribers in the three months to July, bringing the total of new subscribers to 26 million in 2020.

In contrast, Netflix saw 28 million new subscribers for the whole of 2019.

"Growth is slowing as consumers get through the initial shock of coronavirus and social restrictions."

Will Netflix's library expand to accommodate the growth in subscribers?

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday July 18, @07:38PM

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Saturday July 18, @07:38PM (#1023463) Journal

    Disney Analyst Cuts Stock on "Longer" Pandemic Hit, Sees Cinemas "Largely Closed" Until Mid-2021 [hollywoodreporter.com]

    Reducing his stock price target from $101 to $97, Creutz wrote on Thursday: "With the spread of COVID-19 having accelerated in the U.S., we expect a prolonged impact." And he noted that Florida and California, the homes of Disney's two U.S. theme parks, Disneyland and Walt Disney World, have been "particularly impacted" and account for roughly 33 percent of new U.S. cases.

    "We had previously assumed that the spread of COVID-19 would be relatively halted, with social distancing requirements significantly lessened by late 2020," Creutz wrote. "We have now extended that timeline out to at least mid-2021; the situation remains very fluid, and we do not rule out the possibility that the impact could last even longer."

    Creutz said he expects "no film releases in fiscal year 2020," which for Disney ends in September, and "a modest slate" in fiscal 2021. "We now expect domestic theaters to be largely closed until mid-2021, in part because we don't think studios will be interested in releasing their largest movies into a capacity-constrained footprint."

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday July 18, @07:49PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Saturday July 18, @07:49PM (#1023464) Journal

    With all that new money, they can put in a fatter pipe... Or maybe they just wanna take the money and run

    --
    REDЯUM
