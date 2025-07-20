from the 42? dept.
How many hot dogs can a human possibly eat? Science finally has an answer:
How many hot dogs do you think you could eat in one sitting?
You know, if you had to?
Fortunately, science has now provided an answer. Researchers analyzed 39 years of data from the annual Nathan's Famous Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest[*] and, using mathematical modeling, calculated the maximum number of hot dogs one person could possibly eat during the contest's 10-minute duration. The new study published Tuesday in the journal Biology Letters.
The answer, it turns out, is 84.
[*] Contest web site and Hall of Fame.
Journal Reference:
James M. Smoliga. Modelling the maximal active consumption rate and its plasticity in humans, Biology Letters (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1098/rsbl.2020.0096)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @02:39AM (2 children)
His gobbling skills come in handy sometimes, and his handy skills let you come too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @03:04AM
Swallows them whole... through a garden hose.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @03:09AM
Please don't let that AC troll appropriate my name. I'm trying to be a better person and stop trolling the net for lulz. Well, at least I'm trying to make my trolling more humorous and not just to piss people off.
Thanks for calling them out though,
apk
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @02:40AM (1 child)
Who cares?
Why is soylent encouraging heart disease and type 2 diabetes?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday July 26, @03:13AM
please note, there is an unwritten caveat "..eat in 10 minutes without dying immediately"
there is nothing about how much someone might hasten their appointment with their maker by participating in such a competition, nor anything about additional costs to themselves and/or to their country's health system.
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday July 26, @02:57AM (2 children)
I guess the summary did leave out some crucial details or definitions here. In that is what they do at professional eating competitions really eating or just stuffing as many things in as possible?
I don't know about other people but I don't really considering just sucking down a hotdog and then dunking the bun in water until it is almost dissolved as "eating hotdogs". That said since nobody has ever "eaten" 84 hotdogs in 10 minutes, or about one dog every seven seconds, that still makes the actual limit 75 since that is apparently the current world record. All the model does is perhaps allude to that there might be a minor room for improvement in the 10% range or so -- which is quite a lot. But until someone does it then it's just theory.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @03:07AM
That one Jap chick that was world champion for many years had surgery to allow her stomach to expand further than normal. Anything for fame I guess.
(Score: 1) by petecox on Sunday July 26, @03:15AM
And yet some competitive 'sportsperson' will come out the next year and smash 85, just to prove scientists incorrect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @03:03AM (1 child)
https://youtu.be/aczPDGC3f8U [youtu.be] obilgatory Monty Python (warning for sensitive viewers!!!)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @03:05AM
Don't worry, I think Republicans get off on gruesome death scenes, you might want to warn them it involves humor though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 26, @03:32AM
Which do you prefer?