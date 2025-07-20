How many hot dogs do you think you could eat in one sitting?

You know, if you had to?

Fortunately, science has now provided an answer. Researchers analyzed 39 years of data from the annual Nathan's Famous Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest[*] and, using mathematical modeling, calculated the maximum number of hot dogs one person could possibly eat during the contest's 10-minute duration. The new study published Tuesday in the journal Biology Letters.

The answer, it turns out, is 84.