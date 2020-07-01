from the lockdowns-were-supposed-to-be-just-one-part-of-defense-at-depth dept.
Economists warn of 'widespread costs' from lockdown:
Blanket restrictions on economic activity should be lifted and replaced with measures targeted specifically at groups most at risk, say economists.
[...] They argue that while the extent to which the lockdown contributed to a subsequent slowing in the rate of new infections and deaths is not easy to estimate precisely, it seems clear that it did contribute to these public health objectives.
However, they say it is "very far from clear" whether keeping such tight restrictions in place for three months until the end of June when they began to be lifted was warranted, given the large costs. They say that the costs of carrying on with such a lockdown are likely to have become significantly greater than its benefits.
Debate over the global dilemma continues.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 30, @10:06AM
What exactly is the dilemma here?
Profit over life?
Economy as a mean to life or economy as an end in itself?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday July 30, @10:06AM
nothing has a value [cdc.gov]
148,000 dead now, 500,000 dead later.. won't matter - just divide by "economic loss" to get an economist's value of a human life.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @10:23AM
TFA links to another article discussing a cost-benefit analysis involving lives saved from the lockdowns. And here [cambridge.org] is the actual study described by the article. These studies suffer from serious flaws.
First, attributing the reduction in economic activity to the lockdowns is flawed. If people don't feel safe, they're going to avoid stores, restaurants, bars, theaters, sporting events, and other places where they could be exposed to the virus. Although those businesses won't be closed, people will still voluntarily avoid them out of concern for their own health. In order for the economy to recover, people need to feel safe going to those businesses again. If most people don't feel safe going to restaurants and bars, lifting the lockdowns won't save those businesses. They still have expenses to pay like rent, and unless they're able to bring in enough revenue to cover those costs, those businesses will still fail. This can lead to a downward spiral as people losing their jobs no longer have the income to spend at other businesses that remain open. That said, it's clear that lockdowns or even more targeted restrictions do have a significant role in reducing the spread of the virus. Just look at the states in the Southeast that reopened everything far too quickly. In short, the article seems to downplay far too much the economic downturn that would have occurred absent any lockdowns.
Second, the study is focused heavily on the number of deaths, and that preventing those deaths is the primary benefit of the lockdowns. This, too, is deeply flawed. There is growing evidence that many people infected with COVID-19, even those who were previously quite healthy, have long term effects from this disease. Even people with very mild symptoms still have lung damage. It's not clear how severe these long term effects are, but it's definitely cause for concern. If the aftermath of COVID-19 leads to chronic illness with more frequently and severe respiratory infections, if it causes long term heart damage, or if there are other persistent effects, these are very real economic concerns. Increasing chronic illness in previously young and healthy individuals has an economic cost of its own in the form of reduced productivity and perhaps needing to support people who are disabled because of the effects of this disease. An analysis that only considers the benefit of preventing deaths is deeply flawed when we know a lot of people, not only vulnerable groups but healthy people, have long term illness from COVID-19.