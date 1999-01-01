from the medium-rare dept.
Big Tech CEOs grilled by Congress: Key moments from the historic antitrust meeting:
For five hours on Wednesday, the four Big Tech CEOs of the world's most powerful companies faced a grilling from US lawmakers in Washington, in an unprecedented hearing over alleged anti-competitive practices at their companies.
The hearing was the first time that Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Google's parent Alphabet appeared together before Congress.
The Big Tech CEOs, appearing via video link, all faced moments in the spotlight from the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee, with Pichai and Zuckerberg receiving the most attention. It was sixth and final hearing into competition in the digital market by the committee, and a culmination of more than 1.3 million documents and hundreds of hours of interviews and testimonies.
There are long-standing concerns that the four companies, worth a combined $4.85tn, have become too dominant for rivals to compete on the same level.
Antitrust regulators fear that a lack of competition will lead to higher prices for consumers. However, when digital platforms offer services for free – as Facebook and Google do – it is difficult for lawmakers to prove that consumers are worse off.
Another charge is that a lack of competition stifles innovation, which in theory could lead to subpar products and services for consumers. But given the four tech giants are known for being at the cutting edge of innovation, this is again difficult to prove.
As such, Congress is considering new antitrust laws that are appropriate for the digital age, which could prevent so much power being concentrated in so few companies.
Here are some of the key topics the Big Tech CEOs were grilled on.
Here's a couple YouTube streams of the hearing from Reuters (6½h) & C-SPAN3 (5½hr).
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday July 31, @11:55AM (3 children)
Look, I have no love to lose for the 4, but after reading TFS(umary) I have to say:
"As such, the Congress could prove no wrong towards the consumers, but they want a law anyway".
My immediate question: what are the chances their law won't actually make it worse for the consumers?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @12:10PM (1 child)
100%. Any level of "worse for consumers" you specify, will be achieved and surpassed by the monopolies before long, given continued impunity. It is competition, not goodness of CEO's (nonexistent) heart, that stands between consumer's arse and certain big-diameter high-tech tool. No competition? Then bend over and learn to like it. Proven over and over.
(Score: 1, Redundant) by c0lo on Friday July 31, @12:21PM
Have to say your naivety is sorta... hearth warming. I almost feel the compulsion to protect you from the real world, such a big gap between it and the world you imagine.
But I'm old enough to resist the compulsion so here's the reality: even when knowledgeable and well intended, the politicians will screw up more likely than not - it's in the nature of their activity. Clueless politicians? You can bet they will manage to make it so much worse than anyone can imagine.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 31, @12:51PM
Depends on what you consider "good for consumers."
Concerns of the past were price and innovation... seems like the antitrust laws of the early 1900s and subsequent enforcement over the last ~100 years have evolved us into a marketplace with lots of innovative products at or very near zero cost. Win?
So, today: your data is valuable, and we're constantly bitching that the big tech companies are data vampires, giving us these innovative products "for free" but actually raping our personal - used to be private - information in exchange.
Change is painful, a change in the anti-trust laws is going to force change in the behaviors of big companies which will affect a lot of people, and a lot of people will feel temporary pain due to the change.
The question is: have you been voting for lawmakers you can trust to look out for the interests of the people they represent? Do they represent your interests?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday July 31, @12:39PM (1 child)
Uh, what?
Don't get me wrong, they execute well, but wheres this "innovation" I'm hearing about? Some startups get bought and shut down after purchase.
Amazon is a 90s point of sale system so easy to use that the moron public can enter their own orders, kinda like a Mcdonalds self service cashier or an ATM. Why pay a minimum wage drone at barnes and noble to run the POS system when the customer is willing to run the POS system for free, LOL?
Facebook is workforce automation software for elementary school playground socialization combined with authoritarian leftist propaganda delivery.
Google is a very large scale spam advertisement provider. Really large scale, but fundamentally its just chucking banner ads at
Apple had a product manager who died a decade ago who pushed a really nice UI music player and pivoted into putting the music player into the same case as a phone, then around the time he died he successfully implemented the tenth attempt at tablet computing semi-successfully. Three home runs for a product manager is a business achievement, but not really a tech achievement.
There are micro-innovations, like Amazon kinda "NIH" reimplemented the stuff IBM mainframe customers had in the 80s and call it "AWS". Nothing wrong with re-implementing a 80s experience in the 10s and its hard work, but its not innovation any more than digging the 50000th coal mine is innovation.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 31, @12:56PM
Oh, c'mon, whaddya want? Pets.com? Get your dogfood delivered by UPS - there's something that didn't exist before 1999.
Bezos' net worth is headed for orbit not because Amazon's UI is innovative, but because they worked out the home-delivery channel logistics at a cost point competitive enough with brick and mortar that it took off, and now COVID threw brick and mortar under the bus. They're still trying to figure out how to do home-delivery grocery, but everything else seems pretty much on its way out of the malls and into your monitor.