Ammonium nitrate: what is the chemical blamed for blast in Lebanese capital?
The likely cause of the huge blast in Beirut on Tuesday appears to have been the highly reactive chemical ammonium nitrate.
Lebanon's prime minister, Hassan Diab, said 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded after lying unsecured in a warehouse for six years, tallying with reports that a ship carrying a similar quantity of the chemical had unloaded its cargo at the port in 2013. It remains unclear what caused the chemical to ignite.
Beirut explosion: over half the city damaged in blast that killed at least 100 and wounded 4,000 – live updates
AFP is quoting the governor of Beirut, Marwan Abboud, as saying the damage from the port blast has extended over half of the city, with the cost of damage likely above $3bn.
He has also upped his previous estimate of the number of "homeless" to 300,000, which is close to the total population of the central part of the capital. Again, we are not sure if he is talking about homelessness or people whose homes have been damaged.
As Death Toll Rises After Deadly Blast, a Search for Answers and Survivors: Live Updates
As Death Toll Rises After Deadly Blast, a Search for Answers and Survivors: Live Updates:
- Search is on for survivors after blast kills more than 100.
- Some 300,000 people have been displaced from their homes. But amid the devastation, stories of heroism.
- The science behind the blast: Why fertilizer packs a punch.
- Even as hospitals were destroyed and staffers killed, doctors and nurses raced to help.
- I was bloodied and dazed. Beirut strangers treated me like a friend.
- In maps: A two-mile radius around the blast was flattened.
- Beirut's landmark downtown is in shambles. Again.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday August 05, @12:12PM
Some footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93tV6-0Ugwk [youtube.com]
Compare to the Halifax Explosion [wikipedia.org] in 1917 (est. 2.9 kilotons) or the Tianjin explosions [wikipedia.org] in 2015 (800 tons of ammonium nitrate, 336 tons TNT equivalent).
Think ‘Halifax’ Not ‘Hiroshima’ For Beirut Explosion [forbes.com] (archive [archive.org])
Tianjin, about 1/3 the energy?
Tianjin Explosion Video & Photo Compilation Stabilized HD 12 04 2015 China [youtube.com]
Closest angle of Tianjin explosion so far, dying recorder mumbling in the background [youtube.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday August 05, @12:16PM (1 child)
2001 "AZT" disaster in Toulouse, France [wikipedia.org], also linked to a large mass of ammonium nitrate that was - apparently - mixed with stuff it shouldn't have been mixed with.
"Only" 300 tons though...
(Score: 5, Informative) by looorg on Wednesday August 05, @12:25PM
The Oklahoma city bomb that McVeigh built was only about 2200kg (or 2.2 metric tons) which was more then enough to devastate the building. Here you have 1250x the amount.
(Score: 3, Informative) by looorg on Wednesday August 05, @12:19PM (6 children)
So they just decide to store about 2750 tons of ammonium-nitrate in an unsecure warehouse in the harbor in the middle of the capital, surrounded my building complexes, for about six or seven years. Ample time to get rid of it or transport it away.
Who thought that was a good idea, or are they just running a "secret" bombfactory for Hezbollah? I guess this is the difference between the first world and the not-first world when it comes to regulations.
Last I saw there was apparently repair work with welding going on in the area which could be the source of ignition.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 05, @12:29PM (2 children)
You didn't save that link, did you? That sounds about right, really. Needed repair work going on, but no one bothered to explain to anyone involved that they were standing on top of one of the biggest bombs in the world. A 2000 ton bomb is a helluva bomb!
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 3, Informative) by looorg on Wednesday August 05, @12:37PM (1 child)
https://af.reuters.com/article/worldNews/idAFKCN25107J [reuters.com]
It should have propagated out to all the news sources by now. It may be the source and it could I guess also have been something else, but it sounds plausible.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 05, @12:59PM
The blast he refers to killed and injured people I knew.
And, it's a bit sobering to realize that there are people there who have lived through all of the violence we've written down into our recent history books. They can't pack up and go home like I did, or the Marines did in '83. They live there, and the shit just keeps happening to them.
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday August 05, @12:37PM (1 child)
> I guess this is the difference between the first world and the not-first world
Also the difference between recent warzone and not-recent warzone (thanks go to you, Israel, Hezbollah, Amal and Syria).
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday August 05, @12:45PM
It doesn't help for sure. But it still doesn't really excuse that you store that amount in an unsecure location for that amount of time. It was 30 years since the civil war ended, 15 years since the Syrians left. The last time Israel was that far up into Lebanon was 2006.
But it's interesting to note that in the 60's and 70's, before the civil war, Beirut was considered to be a fantastic place by middle east standards.
(Score: 3, Informative) by FatPhil on Wednesday August 05, @12:45PM
The western world has given use situations such as attempts to dislodge clumped ammonium nitrate with gunpowder, because the pickaxes weren't working well enough.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by martyb on Wednesday August 05, @12:37PM
I feel so powerless.
So many people killed and wounded. Families decimated. Homes shattered. Businesses destroyed.
People with hopes and dreams who were trying to go about their lives just like anybody else.
I am crying in pain. Has not 2020 been enough a challenge already?
But, behind that pain is the knowledge that we will endure somehow. I cannot go there to help out, but I can make a change here — where I live — and somehow try to make things better for those around me.
Lend an ear and a shoulder to one who is sad. Share my experiences and perspective with someone who struggles with their life's overwhelming challenges. Offer encouragement to someone who overcomes adversity. Do something nice thing for someone else... just because.
It is my hope that all who read this find some peace in today's miasma of pain and grief... and try to help and comfort others who are hurting.
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 2) by Muad'Dave on Wednesday August 05, @01:02PM (1 child)
At least one person thinks it was more than ANFO:
link [cnn.com].
Personally I think it was either nitric acid or nitrogen tetroxide, both of which are used as an oxidizer in many liquid-fueled rockets.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday August 05, @01:10PM
Many keep referring to the fireworks that were there, on a boat or something. If they mixed in, could they have caused the colored smoke? What little I know about fireworks is that it takes very little amount of specific chemical additives to cause the various smoke and fire colors. Or, being warehouses, other chemicals?