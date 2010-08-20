Nasa reveals findings from journey to mysterious world at the edge of solar system:
Nasa has revealed its observations from a trip to Ceres[*], the mysterious world hovering at the edge of our solar system.
Ceres is a dwarf planet, and the largest of the huge number of objects that are found in the asteroid belt at the far reaches of our planetary neighbourhood.
Now scientists using data from Nasa observations of the world have revealed a host of new information about that distant dwarf planet.
[...] "Long believed to be a primitive body, Ceres is now an ocean world with deep brines at a regional and potentially global scale," wrote Nasa's Julie Castillo-Rogez, a planetary scientist who did not work on the study. She urged more research and a follow-up mission that could study the evolution of the planet – and its "potential habitability".
[...] The research shows that Ceres is an ocean world, and that it may have been geologically active in the recent past.
And it also adds yet more wonder to the planet, suggesting that the various glowing parts of the surface were formed from different sources.
The findings are discussed in seven new papers published in Nature journals, offering a variety of new information about the dwarf planet.
[*] From the Ceres entry on Wikipedia:
Ceres (/ˈsɪəriːz/;[16] minor-planet designation: 1 Ceres) is the largest object in the main asteroid belt that lies between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. With a diameter of 940 km (580 mi), Ceres is both the largest of the asteroids and the only dwarf planet inside Neptune's orbit. It is the 25th-largest body in the Solar System within the orbit of Neptune.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Tuesday August 11, @11:10AM (2 children)
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 11, @11:43AM (1 child)
Uh oh, sounds like the internal liquid ocean is slowly being ruled out.
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Ceres_(dwarf_planet)&oldid=829334934 [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Ceres_(dwarf_planet)&oldid=972311024 [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @09:28PM
Gravitational tidal flexing by Jupiter - probably too far off, especially when compared to the Jovian moons;
Solar heating - probably too far off given no atmosphere to generate a greenhouse effect;
Impactors - would mean anything liquid would be very temporary, as well as loss of mass;
Radioactive decay - maybe. But it doesn't appear to be a rocky planetoids.
Be interesting to know what the half-life of objects in the asteroid belt are before wanderers or collisions eject them: Ceres may not be long for this world. Or it could end up as a second moon to earth, or a moon to Mars.
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @11:34AM (13 children)
The asteroid belt sits between mars and Jupiter. Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Asteroid Belt, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and depending on the year, Pluto is inside or outside Neptune's orbit. You want the edge of the solar system, you'll have to go way further, to the Oort Cloud.
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @11:42AM (1 child)
Come on - this is so wrong it's not funny. And it's not even in the original article, which says it orbits between mars and Jupiter.
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @12:49PM
Now I am become Ceres, destroyer of B Hudson's mind.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday August 11, @12:54PM (6 children)
They had me thinking Ceres was Charon with that "edge of the solar system" bit...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by progo on Tuesday August 11, @02:18PM (5 children)
Pluto-Charon is also not at the edge of our solar system.
(Score: 5, Funny) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @03:01PM (4 children)
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @03:31PM
Front Hole Planet. Angry Tranny Galaxy. Non-Binary Star.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday August 11, @03:45PM (2 children)
Marvin is a Martian, and very VERY ANGRY! Is it politically correct / allowed to be ANGRY anymore?
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @04:05PM (1 child)
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday August 11, @04:23PM
I disagree, at least for solar-system local references: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NT5zcmLeRLo [youtube.com]
If we were dolphin, maybe the robot would be more appropriate... now where did I leave my third arm?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by zocalo on Tuesday August 11, @03:43PM (3 children)
None of which changes the fact that the original statement is completely and utterly wrong, of course.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @04:10PM (2 children)
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Tuesday August 11, @07:33PM (1 child)
The Heliopause is at least a fairly absolute line, at least in terms of stellar distances. It might not be a perfect sphere (far from it, in fact), but it is something that is exclusively our solar system on one side, and everything else on the other. The boundaries might resemble a bunch of soap bubbles, each slightly deformed from those adjacent, but at least each star would have it's own exclusive zone, as defined by the area where the stellar wind moves directly away from the star, but once it changes direction you're either in the true interstellar space or have just crossed over into the area of influence of a close-neighbour star.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Wednesday August 12, @12:43AM
In this context a boundary is a surface not a line.
As France and Spain argue over Andorra. Not an island, though.
The islands between China and Japan are much more likely to end in battles.
-- hendrik
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday August 12, @12:44AM
