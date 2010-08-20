Stories
NASA Reveals Findings from Journey to Mysterious World of Ceres

Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Soycow_Lover:

Nasa reveals findings from journey to mysterious world at the edge of solar system:

Nasa has revealed its observations from a trip to Ceres[*], the mysterious world hovering at the edge of our solar system.

Ceres is a dwarf planet, and the largest of the huge number of objects that are found in the asteroid belt at the far reaches of our planetary neighbourhood.

Now scientists using data from Nasa observations of the world have revealed a host of new information about that distant dwarf planet.

[...] "Long believed to be a primitive body, Ceres is now an ocean world with deep brines at a regional and potentially global scale," wrote Nasa's Julie Castillo-Rogez, a planetary scientist who did not work on the study. She urged more research and a follow-up mission that could study the evolution of the planet – and its "potential habitability".

[...] The research shows that Ceres is an ocean world, and that it may have been geologically active in the recent past.

And it also adds yet more wonder to the planet, suggesting that the various glowing parts of the surface were formed from different sources.

The findings are discussed in seven new papers published in Nature journals, offering a variety of new information about the dwarf planet.

[*] From the Ceres entry on Wikipedia:

Ceres (/ˈsɪəriːz/;[16] minor-planet designation: 1 Ceres) is the largest object in the main asteroid belt that lies between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. With a diameter of 940 km (580 mi), Ceres is both the largest of the asteroids and the only dwarf planet inside Neptune's orbit. It is the 25th-largest body in the Solar System within the orbit of Neptune.

Journal References:

  • P. Schenk, J. Scully, D. Buczkowski, et al. Impact heat driven volatile redistribution at Occator crater on Ceres as a comparative planetary process [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-17184-7)
  • B. E. Schmidt, H. G. Sizemore, K. H. G. Hughson, et al. Post-impact cryo-hydrologic formation of small mounds and hills in Ceres’s Occator crater, Nature Geoscience (DOI: 10.1038/s41561-020-0581-6)
  • M. C. De Sanctis, E. Ammannito, A. Raponi, et al. Fresh emplacement of hydrated sodium chloride on Ceres from ascending salty fluids, Nature Astronomy (DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1138-8
  • A. Nathues, N. Schmedemann, G. Thangjam, et al. Recent cryovolcanic activity at Occator crater on Ceres, Nature Astronomy (DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1146-8)
  • J. E. C. Scully, P. M. Schenk, J. C. Castillo-Rogez, et al. The varied sources of faculae-forming brines in Ceres’ Occator crater emplaced via hydrothermal brine effusion [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-15973-8)
  • R. S. Park, A. S. Konopliv, A. I. Ermakov, et al. Evidence of non-uniform crust of Ceres from Dawn’s high-resolution gravity data, Nature Astronomy (DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1019-1)
  • C. A. Raymond, A. I. Ermakov, J. C. Castillo-Rogez, et al. Impact-driven mobilization of deep crustal brines on dwarf planet Ceres, Nature Astronomy (DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1168-2

  • (Score: 2) by zocalo on Tuesday August 11, @11:10AM (2 children)

    by zocalo (302) on Tuesday August 11, @11:10AM (#1034842)
    Don't get your hopes up. I don't think this is necessarily actual liquid oceans, such as are believed to exist below the ice of Europa, so much as small pockets of salt water that are locked up in the rock and ice below the surface, the majority of which will actually be microscopic rather than significant macroscopic volumes of liquid typically imagined when thinking of "water". While confirmation is always good to have, this probably shouldn't be a surprise as there are vast quantities of water (far more than is contained in the oceans) locked up in Earth's crust so it seems quite likely to be a natural by-product of rocky planet formation. Given the asteroid belt is probably the remains of a proto-planet that broke apart at some point in our solar system's formation it seems quite likely that the rocks would have a similar to those of other planets, so this is potentially typical for much smaller asteroids as well.
    --
    UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @11:34AM (13 children)

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Tuesday August 11, @11:34AM (#1034844) Journal

    The asteroid belt sits between mars and Jupiter. Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Asteroid Belt, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and depending on the year, Pluto is inside or outside Neptune's orbit. You want the edge of the solar system, you'll have to go way further, to the Oort Cloud.

    --
    Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.

    • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @11:42AM (1 child)

      by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Tuesday August 11, @11:42AM (#1034846) Journal

      Nasa has revealed its observations from a trip to Ceres[*], the mysterious world hovering at the edge of our solar system.

      Ceres is a dwarf planet, and the largest of the huge number of objects that are found in the asteroid belt at the far reaches of our planetary neighbourhood.

      Come on - this is so wrong it's not funny. And it's not even in the original article, which says it orbits between mars and Jupiter.

      --
      Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @12:49PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @12:49PM (#1034873)

        Now I am become Ceres, destroyer of B Hudson's mind.

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday August 11, @12:54PM (6 children)

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday August 11, @12:54PM (#1034879)

      They had me thinking Ceres was Charon with that "edge of the solar system" bit...

      • (Score: 4, Insightful) by progo on Tuesday August 11, @02:18PM (5 children)

        by progo (6356) on Tuesday August 11, @02:18PM (#1034915) Homepage

        Pluto-Charon is also not at the edge of our solar system.

        • (Score: 5, Funny) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @03:01PM (4 children)

          by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Tuesday August 11, @03:01PM (#1034937) Journal
          Still pretty damn far out, especially when it's at its furthest. I'm just wondering, now that nasa has decided to stop using the common names of objects when they give offenders, such as the Eskimo Galaxy, what are they going to call Uranus? Or a black hole? Or a dwarf planet? Asteroid? The dominant star in a binary? Should an unstable star be called bipolar? But don't all stars have two poles? Isn't calling the stars big gasbags insulting and fat-shaming? Is saying Venus is really really hot sexist ? Is Marvin Gaye?
          --
          Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.

          • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @03:31PM

            by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @03:31PM (#1034957)

            Front Hole Planet. Angry Tranny Galaxy. Non-Binary Star.

          • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday August 11, @03:45PM (2 children)

            by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday August 11, @03:45PM (#1034968)

            Marvin is a Martian, and very VERY ANGRY! Is it politically correct / allowed to be ANGRY anymore?

    • (Score: 4, Interesting) by zocalo on Tuesday August 11, @03:43PM (3 children)

      by zocalo (302) on Tuesday August 11, @03:43PM (#1034967)
      Didn't NASA claim that one of the Voyager probes had officially left the Solar System once it crossed the Termination Shock (at about 100AU) and thus entered interstellar space, revised it a bit when it became clear that the Heliopause was a zone, and then do so again when it turned out that the Heliopause can expand and contract? Either way, NASA seem to feel that the boundary of the solar system is the point where the solar wind is overcome by pressure of the interstellar medium, dynamic or not. By comparison, the Oort cloud is thought to extend much further than that - ranging from 1,000 to as far as 100,000AU according to some estimates - so potentially extends to within the heliopauses (and possibly even overlaps with the Oort clouds) of some of our closest stellar neighbours, so not really a suitable boundary line. (Could be a premise for a SciFi novel about why two systems go to war though - humans have gone to war over far more tenuous reasons.)

      None of which changes the fact that the original statement is completely and utterly wrong, of course.
      --
      UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!

      • (Score: 3, Insightful) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @04:10PM (2 children)

        by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Tuesday August 11, @04:10PM (#1034982) Journal
        I would put the boundary at just after anything that orbits the sun. If it's under ste suns gravitational control, it's part of our solar system. If its not (say it's just wandering through, or it's not bound to our system by gravity, it's not really part of our sun's system. But that's just me.
        --
        Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.

        • (Score: 2) by zocalo on Tuesday August 11, @07:33PM (1 child)

          by zocalo (302) on Tuesday August 11, @07:33PM (#1035109)
          I'd have gone with that too, until I realised the possibility that our Oort cloud could potentially overlap with another star's; boundaries generally work better when they are a line rather than a zone, let alone when that zone is potentially half the distance between the centre of the two objects whose boundaries you are trying to define. (I suppose there's also the even more complex scenario of an Oort cloud object in a figure 8 orbit around our sun and another, although that's highly unlikely to remain stable given stellar motion.) That's not to say that members of the Sun's Oort cloud are not part of our "stellar family", but claiming they are within out solar system when they are potentially *much* closer to another star seems akin to two nations arguing over national boundaries when they both lay claim to a bunch of islands in between, and that seldom ends well - hence my SciFi plot point note.

          The Heliopause is at least a fairly absolute line, at least in terms of stellar distances. It might not be a perfect sphere (far from it, in fact), but it is something that is exclusively our solar system on one side, and everything else on the other. The boundaries might resemble a bunch of soap bubbles, each slightly deformed from those adjacent, but at least each star would have it's own exclusive zone, as defined by the area where the stellar wind moves directly away from the star, but once it changes direction you're either in the true interstellar space or have just crossed over into the area of influence of a close-neighbour star.
          --
          UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!

          • (Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Wednesday August 12, @12:43AM

            by hendrikboom (1125) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 12, @12:43AM (#1035292) Homepage Journal

            boundaries generally work better when they are a line rather than a zone

            In this context a boundary is a surface not a line.

            two nations arguing over national boundaries when they both lay claim to a bunch of islands in between

            As France and Spain argue over Andorra. Not an island, though.

            The islands between China and Japan are much more likely to end in battles.

            -- hendrik

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday August 12, @12:44AM

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 12, @12:44AM (#1035295)

    But nowadays the mysterious world of corona is more popular.

