Organizations that have yet to install the latest version of the Pulse Secure VPN have a good reason to stop dithering—a code-execution vulnerability that allows attackers to take control of networks that use the product.

Tracked as CVE-2020-8218, the vulnerability requires an attacker to have administrative rights on the machine running the VPN. Researchers from GoSecure, the firm that discovered the flaw, found an easy way to clear that hurdle: trick an administrator into clicking on a malicious link embedded in an email or other type of message.

"While it does require to be authenticated," GoSecure researcher Jean-Frédéric Gauron wrote in a post, referring to the exploit, "the fact that it can be triggered by a simple phishing attack on the right victim should be evidence enough that this vulnerability is not to be ignored."

[...] CVE-2020-8218 is fixed in version 9.1R8 of Pulse Connect. Because of the industry's poor track record of patching, coupled with the severe consequences that can result, it's worth checking up on this one.