Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Majority of Groundwater Stores Resilient to Climate Change

posted by martyb on Thursday August 27, @09:11PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the resistant!=impervious dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Majority of groundwater stores resilient to climate change:

Fewer of the world's large aquifers are depleting than previously estimated, according to a new study by the University of Sussex and UCL.

[...] Previous global studies of changes in groundwater storage, estimated using data from the GRACE (Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment) satellite mission and global models, have concluded that intensifying human water withdrawals in the majority of the world's large aquifer systems are causing a sustained reduction in groundwater storage, depleting groundwater resources.

Yet this new study, published in Earth System Dynamics, reveals that depletion is not as widespread as reported, and that replenishment of groundwater storage depends upon extreme rainfall that is increasing under global climate change.

Aquifer depletion is occurring only in 5 localities.

Original Submission


«  School Run: Cutting Car Use Will Take Much More than Educating Children and Parents
Majority of Groundwater Stores Resilient to Climate Change | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.