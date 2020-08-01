Stories
SpaceX Satellites' Effect on Night Sky Can't be Eliminated, Astronomers Say

posted by martyb on Saturday August 29, @02:04PM
from the new-normal dept.
Science

Freeman writes:

SpaceX satellites' effect on night sky can't be eliminated, astronomers say:

Broadband satellites being launched by SpaceX and other companies will inevitably have a negative impact on astronomers' ability to observe the night sky, according to a new report by astronomers. There are no mitigation strategies that can completely eliminate the satellites' impact on astronomical observations—other than not launching satellites at all—but the report includes recommendations for how satellite operators can minimize disruption and how observatories can adjust to the changes.

The report released this week is titled, "Impact of Satellite Constellations on Optical Astronomy and Recommendations Toward Mitigations."

  • (Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Saturday August 29, @02:34PM

    by Tokolosh (585) on Saturday August 29, @02:34PM (#1043737)

    If they are whining now, just wait until Musk completes his Dyson Sphere. At least all the Teslas will get charged.

  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday August 29, @02:39PM (1 child)

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Saturday August 29, @02:39PM (#1043740) Journal

    If something belongs to the Moon first, it's an optical astronomy observatory.

    Why there is no one sitting over there for past 50 years already?

    The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design

    • (Score: 2) by sgleysti on Saturday August 29, @02:43PM

      by sgleysti (56) Subscriber Badge on Saturday August 29, @02:43PM (#1043744)

      If something belongs to the Moon first, it's an optical astronomy observatory

      Or a huge radio dish built into a crater on the far side.

      Why there is no one sitting over there for past 50 years already?

      We're too busy funding the military-industrial complex to spend that much money on astronomy. Also, I think Hubble has been serving well. Here's hoping they get James Webb into orbit and functioning properly.

