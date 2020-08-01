from the new-normal dept.
SpaceX satellites' effect on night sky can't be eliminated, astronomers say:
Broadband satellites being launched by SpaceX and other companies will inevitably have a negative impact on astronomers' ability to observe the night sky, according to a new report by astronomers. There are no mitigation strategies that can completely eliminate the satellites' impact on astronomical observations—other than not launching satellites at all—but the report includes recommendations for how satellite operators can minimize disruption and how observatories can adjust to the changes.
The report released this week is titled, "Impact of Satellite Constellations on Optical Astronomy and Recommendations Toward Mitigations."
(Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Saturday August 29, @02:34PM
If they are whining now, just wait until Musk completes his Dyson Sphere. At least all the Teslas will get charged.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday August 29, @02:39PM (1 child)
If something belongs to the Moon first, it's an optical astronomy observatory.
Why there is no one sitting over there for past 50 years already?
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Saturday August 29, @02:43PM
Or a huge radio dish built into a crater on the far side.
We're too busy funding the military-industrial complex to spend that much money on astronomy. Also, I think Hubble has been serving well. Here's hoping they get James Webb into orbit and functioning properly.