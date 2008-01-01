from the no-time-soon dept.
One Theory Beyond the Standard Model Could Allow Wormholes that You Could Actually Fly Through
Wormholes are a popular feature in science fiction, the means through which spacecraft can achieve faster-than-light (FTL) travel and instantaneously move from one point in spacetime to another.
And while the General Theory of Relativity forbids the existence of "traversable wormholes", recent research has shown that they are actually possible within the domain of quantum physics.
The only downsides are that they would actually take longer to traverse than normal space and/or likely be microscopic.
In a new study performed by a pair of Ivy League scientists, the existence of physics beyond the Standard Model could mean that there are wormholes out there that are not only large enough to be traversable, but entirely safe for human travelers looking to get from point A to point B.
The study, titled "Humanly traversable wormholes," was conducted by Juan Maldacena (the Carl P. Feinberg Professor of theoretical physics from the Institute of Advanced Study) and Alexey Milekhin, a graduate of astrophysics student at Princeton University. The pair have written extensively on the subject of wormholes in the past and how they could be a means for traveling safely through space.
[...] However, Maldacena and Milekhin emphasize that their study was conducted for the purpose of showing that traversable wormholes can exist as a result of the "subtle interplay between general relativity and quantum physics."
In short, wormholes are not likely to become a practical way to travel through space – at least, not in any way that's foreseeable. Perhaps they would not be beyond a Kardashev[*] Type II or Type III civilization, but that's just speculation. Even so, knowing that a major element in science fiction is not beyond the realm of possibility is certainly encouraging!
Preprint Reference:
Juan Maldacena and Alexey Milekhin, Humanly traversable wormholes, https://arxiv.org/pdf/2008.06618.pdf
[*] Kardashev Scale
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday August 31, @02:27PM
Practically speaking:
Sobering. And refreshing on the other side: we're still alive and the Earth still almost intact.
(Score: 1) by dioxide on Monday August 31, @02:43PM (1 child)
At what point do you start wondering if they're just making up math to fit their fantasy?
OTOH, it's my fantasy too, and that'd be pretty damn cool.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 31, @02:53PM
At what point do you create the reality by making up the math?
I mean, runaway fission thermonuclear reactions happen with or without knowing how to make them happen, but you have to admit: they have happened a lot more frequently on the Earth since it was understood how to make them happen.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Monday August 31, @02:51PM (1 child)
Since when does GR forbid traversable wormholes? Last I heard, wormholes were entirely based on GR. You do run into some conflicts with causality if they're traversable, but strictly linear causality is more of an assumption than a law. And an assumption that's already being called into question by a growing body of QM experiments that seem to indicate that retrocausality* may be a real phenomena. E.g. performing a variant of the classic "measurement determines whether you get interference patterns on the wall" experiment, only with the measurement being done to an entangled second particle, *after* the first particle has already hit the wall.
*(future events determining past outcomes)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 31, @03:00PM
So, we have experiments where the measurement (interference pattern) is dependent on a future action?
Given that, one should be able to encode the winning lottery numbers with future actions and read them from the experimental results before the numbers are drawn.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday August 31, @03:29PM
Rush, rush, rush. Seems most everyone always wants to go faster. Wants things sooner, wants it yesterday. Our Science Fiction is badly infected by that attitude. Most science fiction has some means of Faster Than Light travel, or at least communication. Star Trek has warp drive, Star Wars and many others have hyperspace, and some have various wormhole-like phenomina such as Alderson points. Yet another idea is that of a galactic well of sorts, outside of which it is possible to travel much faster.
And why? Pretty much so we can repeat on a stellar scale our most recent centuries of discovery and expansion. What is Captain Picard but a modernized Christopher Columbus? 5 year mission, yeah. Why 5 years? Because long ocean voyages in sailboats, such as Magellan's circumnavigation which took 3 years, worked on that kind of time scale? Because of the human lifetime of roughly 100 years, or the career span of 50 years?
On the other hand, I don't agree with the thinking that traveling faster than light would necessitate traveling backward in time. Yes, of course, that is a logical extrapolation of relativity. As an object approaches light speed, passage of time for it slows towards zero. Thus to go faster than light, time must pass at less than zero speed, ie, backwards. One should always be cautious about extrapolation. I really see no reason why FTL travel, if possible at all, can't be done without traveling backward in time and breaking causality. And indeed, FTL in SF does not cause time travel into the past.