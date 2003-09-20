from the seeing-isn't-necessarily-believing dept.
Microsoft launches a deepfake detector tool ahead of US election
Microsoft has added to the slowly growing pile of technologies aimed at spotting synthetic media (aka deepfakes) with the launch of a tool for analyzing videos and still photos to generate a manipulation score.
The tool, called Video Authenticator, provides what Microsoft calls "a percentage chance, or confidence score" that the media has been artificially manipulated.
"In the case of a video, it can provide this percentage in real-time on each frame as the video plays," it writes in a blog post announcing the tech. "It works by detecting the blending boundary of the deepfake and subtle fading or greyscale elements that might not be detectable by the human eye."
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Friday September 04, @12:50AM
If it works like other stuff in Windows, expect real videos to labeled "fake" and viceversa!
Not trusting this tool am I
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 04, @12:53AM (1 child)
This is a good approach, as long as it has seen quite a few deepfakes in its time.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday September 04, @01:28AM
artificially produced test sets..
It will detect the test videos, sometimes.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 04, @01:40AM
I am very uncomfortable with Microsoft, Google, Facebook, or any other tech giant preparing these argument from authority spiels. "Our algorithm blah blah blah with an nn% accuracy rate blah blah blah."
It's all bullshit. CEO's and the like tell the engineers what they want, the engineers set about creating what they've been ordered to create. CEO's trot out this algorithm to appease the public, as well as to appease the legal system. No on in the public, no one in the courts, has any idea what the parameters were to begin with. Nor do we know how it works. Have no idea what the accuracy is - it's beta software, maybe. It might even be considered alpha software, if people could look under the hood. They're just ad libbing from the start. "We're going to detect fake stuff."
If/when this stuff is ever introduced into a court, a judge will almost certainly accept the word of the "experts". The "experts" built this thing after all, we gotta take their word!!
And, bottom line, someone programmed the software to do precisely whatever the CEO's demanded.
Tell me again, why I should trust any of the megacorporations? Doubly so, when they have displayed their partiality in legitimate political issues.
