Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft Announces a Deepfake Detector Tool

posted by Fnord666 on Friday September 04, @12:37AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the seeing-isn't-necessarily-believing dept.
Software

takyon writes:

Microsoft launches a deepfake detector tool ahead of US election

Microsoft has added to the slowly growing pile of technologies aimed at spotting synthetic media (aka deepfakes) with the launch of a tool for analyzing videos and still photos to generate a manipulation score.

The tool, called Video Authenticator, provides what Microsoft calls "a percentage chance, or confidence score" that the media has been artificially manipulated.

"In the case of a video, it can provide this percentage in real-time on each frame as the video plays," it writes in a blog post announcing the tech. "It works by detecting the blending boundary of the deepfake and subtle fading or greyscale elements that might not be detectable by the human eye."

Original Submission


«  NSA Spying Exposed by Snowden Was Illegal and Not Very Useful, Court Says
Microsoft Announces a Deepfake Detector Tool | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by jelizondo on Friday September 04, @12:50AM

    by jelizondo (653) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 04, @12:50AM (#1046136)

    If it works like other stuff in Windows, expect real videos to labeled "fake" and viceversa!

    Not trusting this tool am I

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 04, @12:53AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 04, @12:53AM (#1046138)

    It works by detecting the blending boundary of the deepfake and subtle fading or greyscale elements that might not be detectable by the human eye.

    This is a good approach, as long as it has seen quite a few deepfakes in its time.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 04, @01:40AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 04, @01:40AM (#1046156) Homepage Journal

    I am very uncomfortable with Microsoft, Google, Facebook, or any other tech giant preparing these argument from authority spiels. "Our algorithm blah blah blah with an nn% accuracy rate blah blah blah."

    It's all bullshit. CEO's and the like tell the engineers what they want, the engineers set about creating what they've been ordered to create. CEO's trot out this algorithm to appease the public, as well as to appease the legal system. No on in the public, no one in the courts, has any idea what the parameters were to begin with. Nor do we know how it works. Have no idea what the accuracy is - it's beta software, maybe. It might even be considered alpha software, if people could look under the hood. They're just ad libbing from the start. "We're going to detect fake stuff."

    If/when this stuff is ever introduced into a court, a judge will almost certainly accept the word of the "experts". The "experts" built this thing after all, we gotta take their word!!

    And, bottom line, someone programmed the software to do precisely whatever the CEO's demanded.

    Tell me again, why I should trust any of the megacorporations? Doubly so, when they have displayed their partiality in legitimate political issues.

    --
    Democrats think Black people are stupid. - Kim Klacik #FreeKyle
(1)