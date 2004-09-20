The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating reports from airline pilots of someone flying a jetpack near Los Angeles international airport over the weekend.

[...] "Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack," a pilot said.

"American 1997, OK, thank you, were they off to your left side or your right side?" the controller asked.

"Off the left side at maybe 300 yards or so at our altitude," the pilot said. Another pilot also reported a sighting.

"We just saw the guy pass by us in the jetpack," he said. The controller then advised another aircraft flight crew to use caution.

"The FBI is aware of the reports by pilots on Sunday and is working to determine what occurred," the agency said in a statement.