'Just Passed a Guy in a Jetpack': Sightings at Los Angeles Airport Fuel Concern
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating reports from airline pilots of someone flying a jetpack near Los Angeles international airport over the weekend.
[...] "Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack," a pilot said.
"American 1997, OK, thank you, were they off to your left side or your right side?" the controller asked.
"Off the left side at maybe 300 yards or so at our altitude," the pilot said. Another pilot also reported a sighting.
"We just saw the guy pass by us in the jetpack," he said. The controller then advised another aircraft flight crew to use caution.
"The FBI is aware of the reports by pilots on Sunday and is working to determine what occurred," the agency said in a statement.
Inquiry Into 'Guy in Jetpack' Flying at LA Airport
The FBI is investigating reports that a "guy in a jetpack" was seen by pilots flying near Los Angeles' LAX airport nearby to where planes were landing.
The incident, which was recorded by air traffic controllers, happened on Sunday evening and was witnessed by pilots on two separate planes.
The apparent culprit was seen flying at an elevation of 3,000ft (915 meters).
[...] JetPack Aviation, based in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, boasts of being able to fly a person to 15,000ft, but the owner of the company told the LA Times on Tuesday that their product is not available for private use.
