from the seeing-is-believing? dept.
'We just don't see enough normal skin':
Filters have become a popular way to alter photographs, especially for those keen to keep up with increasingly high beauty standards in the world of social media.
A recent survey, carried out by Girlguiding, found a third of girls and young women will not post selfies online without using a filter to change their appearance.
Thirty-nine percent of the 1,473 respondents, aged 11-21, said they felt upset that they could not look the same in real life as they did online.
The survey results mirror the worries of make-up artist and curve model Sasha Pallari, who recently launched the hashtag #filterdrop in the hope of seeing "more real skin" on Instagram.
"I just thought, 'does anybody realise how dangerous this is?'" she said, recounting the moment she spotted a global beauty brand had reposted filtered content from an influencer advertising its products.
"I don't want children to grow up thinking they are not good enough because of what they see on social media."
[...] Responding to the comments, Miss Pallari said: "It's a shame there's still not enough acknowledgement of how dangerous face-changing and face-morphing filters are, regardless of being shown in the Effects Gallery or not. They can still be found really easily just by tying in simple words like 'beautiful'.
"Filters are most commonly used via the creators and the influencers with the largest platforms, which reach far more impressionable people from their stories than by searching for a filter.
"I hope it's not long until responsibility is taken for how much slimming down a nose in less than five seconds is causing prolific damage to our confidence."
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Monday September 14, @12:25PM (2 children)
WTF is a "curve model?"
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday September 14, @12:38PM
https://www.curve-models.com/ [curve-models.com]
A new kind of culture, Influencers.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Monday September 14, @12:48PM
Models with body weight that falls outside one standard deviation of the mean average body weight for target population?
compiling...