Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

AMD Zen 3, Ryzen 4000 Release Date, Specifications, Performance, All We Know

posted by martyb on Monday September 14, @06:45PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the bare-metal-hype dept.
Hardware

Freeman writes:

AMD Zen 3, Ryzen 4000 Release Date, Specifications, Performance, All We Know:

Aside from an AMD presentation about the Zen 3 architecture that was accidentally posted to YouTube, the company hasn't publicly shared specifics about the design. However, the company has shared plenty of information about Zen 3's schedule, and a string of leaks has shed further light on the soon-to-be-released architecture. And we'll learn the first in-depth details of the new Zen 3 chips on 10/8/2020 at 10am PT.

[...] AMD Zen 3, Ryzen 4000 At A Glance

  • TSMC N7P or N7+ process
  • 32+ MB of unified L3 cache
  • Multi-Chip Module (MCM) design
  • Up to 64 cores for data center chips
  • AMD will announce details about Zen 3 and Ryzen 4000 on 10/8/2020
  • First client (desktop and/or laptop) chips arrive in late 2020
  • EPYC Milan data center chips arrive in late 2020
  • Full desktop, laptop and server Zen 3 lineups in market by the end of 2021
  • Pricing is the wild card, but AMD has increased pricing with recent launches

[...] AMD has consistently swatted away rumors that its Zen 3 chips are delayed and has clarified that its chips wouldn't use TSMC's 5nm process. AMD has long maintained that it's Zen 3 chips would come to market this year, which makes sense given the Zen 3 EPYC Milan data center chips on the roadmap. The company later clarified that Zen 3 "client" chips would also come to market this year. That's an important distinction, with the term "client" signifying that we'll see chips for regular consumers this year, too.

Original Submission


«  No One Knows What Lurks at the Bottom of This Freakishly Deep Submerged Cave
AMD Zen 3, Ryzen 4000 Release Date, Specifications, Performance, All We Know | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by ikanreed on Monday September 14, @07:02PM

    by ikanreed (3164) on Monday September 14, @07:02PM (#1050932) Journal

    Better add 5-6 more unneeded javascript frameworks to use it up.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 14, @07:03PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 14, @07:03PM (#1050933)

    I want Power 10 on a Raptor Computing MB. Sick of these untrustworthy processors with their proprietary back door bullshit. We are not your slaves, @$%^#$^&.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 14, @07:07PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 14, @07:07PM (#1050938)

      We are not your slaves, @$%^#$^&.

      Always have been.

(1)