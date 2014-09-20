Aside from an AMD presentation about the Zen 3 architecture that was accidentally posted to YouTube, the company hasn't publicly shared specifics about the design. However, the company has shared plenty of information about Zen 3's schedule, and a string of leaks has shed further light on the soon-to-be-released architecture. And we'll learn the first in-depth details of the new Zen 3 chips on 10/8/2020 at 10am PT.

[...] AMD Zen 3, Ryzen 4000 At A Glance

TSMC N7P or N7+ process

32+ MB of unified L3 cache

Multi-Chip Module (MCM) design

Up to 64 cores for data center chips

AMD will announce details about Zen 3 and Ryzen 4000 on 10/8/2020

First client (desktop and/or laptop) chips arrive in late 2020

EPYC Milan data center chips arrive in late 2020

Full desktop, laptop and server Zen 3 lineups in market by the end of 2021

Pricing is the wild card, but AMD has increased pricing with recent launches

[...] AMD has consistently swatted away rumors that its Zen 3 chips are delayed and has clarified that its chips wouldn't use TSMC's 5nm process. AMD has long maintained that it's Zen 3 chips would come to market this year, which makes sense given the Zen 3 EPYC Milan data center chips on the roadmap. The company later clarified that Zen 3 "client" chips would also come to market this year. That's an important distinction, with the term "client" signifying that we'll see chips for regular consumers this year, too.