Eleven months ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook declared privacy a "fundamental human right." The affirmation came as the iPhones his customers carry in their pockets store ever more sensitive information and the company seeks to make privacy a key differentiator as it competes with Google and other rivals.

On Wednesday, the company sought to make good on its commitment with the release of iOS 14. It introduces a bevy of privacy features designed to give iPhone users more control over their personal information. The protections are intended to rein in app developers, online providers, and advertisers who all too often push the limits of acceptable data collection, assuming they don't fully step over the line.

[...]

Anti-tracking delayed is anti-tracking denied One of the most anticipated privacy features was one requiring app developers to get a user's consent before tracking their activities on third-party apps and websites. Alas, Apple delayed implementing the feature until at least next year after app developers, particularly those from Facebook-owned Instagram, bitterly complained.

For a company that says privacy is a fundamental human right, Apple's postponement is a surprise.