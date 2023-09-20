from the [t|ch]e[e|a]rs-of-joy-across-linux-land dept.
Now for some amazing fantastical news that we've all been anxiously waiting for . . .
PSA: Microsoft Edge comes to Linux next month
Microsoft has increasingly embraced Linux over the past few years, going so far as to make it easy to run a proper Linux terminal and applications in Windows 10. Now Microsoft is extending another olive branch to the Linux community by offering its new Chromium-powered version of the Edge browser on the OS.
Starting next month, Microsoft will make Edge available on Linux as a developer preview build. Users will be able to download it right from the Edge Insider's site or pick it up from Linux's package manager.
Given Chromium's existing popularity, Edge should, for the most part, work just the same on Linux as on other platforms.
Yes, for the most part, it works the same. Linux users can now rejoice that they will have a Chromium based browser that has the stability, security, robustness, and quality that we've all come to expect from the Microsoft name! Way to go Microsoft!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday September 24, @11:26PM
I am not.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday September 24, @11:30PM (1 child)
You know, Microsoft Internet Explorer was once available for Solaris and HP-UX. Something that people wanted, it was not.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday September 24, @11:34PM
Well, it's not like everything MS has available is wanted by people. Actually, it seems the more likely to not be wanted (e.g. Windows phones were not).
It doesn't make all MS offer as unwanted, e.g. XBox consoles and gaming PC-es seem to be quite a hit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 24, @11:32PM (3 children)
What's the point here? So, it's MS-flavored chromium-based browser. What's the target market?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday September 24, @11:35PM
Avid Windows phone users. (grin)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday September 24, @11:58PM
people who want 'familiar' browser on a linux machine - possibly gets some additional users onto linux machines, if they do 99% of their computing on a browser anyway.
otherwise: idiots?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday September 25, @12:36AM
Selenium automated web app test boxes?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 24, @11:34PM
Which package manager? Surely not gentoo's, or I'd be able to build it from source on my PPC machine, or a MIPS one ... (though even chromium isn't available on them: https://packages.gentoo.org/packages/www-client/chromium) [gentoo.org]
Oh, did they mean x86_64 linux distributions only? That's not interesting.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday September 24, @11:37PM
Emphasis added:
That's not a thing.
There are some organizations that bundle Linux with other components and programs as a complete operating system, and they often provide package managers alongside Linux, sure. But they can't be said to be "Linux's" package manager(s).
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday September 24, @11:52PM (1 child)
Why would anyone want this? Why did MS waste resources making it? Only newbs use Edge at all; everyone with a clue installs Firefox and/or Chrome on their Windows PC as fast as they can, so they can install Ublock Origin. This is the last thing any Linux users would want; what can it possibly offer that they can't already get with Chrome/Chromium/Firefox?
If MS wants to embrace Linux more, why don't they port some of their more popular products to it, like Office?
And finally, as a die-hard Linux user myself, even I have to admit that (bare-metal) desktop Linux is dying out these days, and has been for quite a while unfortunately. People who use it for development generally seem to run it within a VM (as I do for work), so the browser isn't even very important because, with a VM setup, you generally run the browser in Windows, along with Office, Outlook, and other corporate crap, while doing the dev work inside the Linux VM. So Visual Studio Code, for instance, is actually somewhat popular on Linux.
(Score: 2) by Marand on Friday September 25, @12:28AM
I'm interested in giving it a fair shot for one reason: vertical tabs. Monitors have more horizontal space than vertical, so vertical tabs should be a no-brainer: free up some extra vertical space while also being able to have more than five tabs open and still having readable tab titles.
The problem is it should be obvious, but it's apparently not. Google is hostile to usability and customisation so you get horizontal tabs and fuck you if you want to do something different. There are addons for it, but they're barely-working kludges. Firefox used to have a great extension for vertical tabs (Tree Style Tab), but the death of XUL turned it into a second-class citizen that's a shadow of its former self, closer to Chrome's kludgy addons than its former legacy as something that felt like a natural part of the browser.
So right now, if I want vertical tabs (which I do!) I can choose a half-assed Chrome solution, a half-assed Firefox solution, a pre-XUL Firefox fork with an unmaintained version of Tree Style Tab, or Vivaldi. The options all suck.
I've been using the pre-XULpocalypse Waterfox branch, but somehow a minor update to it broke TST completely, so I had to swap to a different tree tab addon and it's trash. Entire reason I was sticking to Waterfox classic was TST and Ubiquity, and TST broke so I'm about ready to abandon the sinking ship, and when I do it's not going to be for anything Mozilla makes, because they've burned me over and over.
I've been putting off making a switch because the other tab option just barely works well enough and I don't really have any other good options. Right now Vivaldi's the only possibly viable alternative but everything I see about it indicates it's slow and crash-prone, which will be trading one frustration for another.
So yeah, bring on this dumb Blink-powered Microsoft browser. It has uBlock Origin and vertical tabs, so I'll give it a fair shot because the alternatives right now all fucking suck. It's a sad day when you have to look to Microsoft to get a product with useful configuration options.
another day, another chromium fork