The Arctic is burning in a whole new way:
"Zombie fires" and burning of fire-resistant vegetation are new features driving Arctic fires—with strong consequences for the global climate—warn international fire scientists in a commentary published in Nature Geoscience.
The 2020 Arctic wildfire season began two months early and was unprecedented in scope.
"It's not just the amount of burned area that is alarming," said Dr. Merritt Turetsky, a coauthor of the study who is a fire and permafrost ecologist at the University of Colorado Boulder. "There are other trends we noticed in the satellite data that tell us how the Arctic fire regime is changing and what this spells for our climate future."
[...] The commentary identifies two new features of recent Arctic fires. The first is the prevalence of holdover fires, also called zombie fires. Fire from a previous growing season can smolder in carbon-rich peat underground over the winter, then re-ignite on the surface as soon as the weather warms in spring.
[...] The second feature is the new occurrence of fire in fire-resistant landscapes. As tundra in the far north becomes hotter and drier under the influence of a warmer climate, vegetation types not typically thought of as fuels are starting to catch fire: dwarf shrubs, sedges, grass, moss, even surface peats. Wet landscapes like bogs, fens, and marshes are also becoming vulnerable to burning.
Journal Reference:
Jessica L. McCarty, Thomas E. L. Smith, Merritt R. Turetsky. Arctic fires re-emerging, Nature Geoscience (DOI: 10.1038/s41561-020-00645-5)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 29, @09:33AM
Tundra stomping is a great pastime. It's lots of exercise, with a lot of beautiful scenery in the background. Young men should get in all the hiking on tundra possible.
There is a hazard associated with tundra though. Given time, the tundra tends to grow right out over rough ground. This makes "sink holes". The unsuspecting tundra stomper can walk right across a ravine - if he's lucky. If he's unlucky, he can walk out near the center of the ravine, and fall through the tundra, just like falling through breaking ice. Which will likely result in one more dead tundra stomping fool, drowned at the bottom of a hole in the ground.
The tundra stomper does one of several things. He learns the use of a walking stick, or he learns to "feel" when he is no longer on solid ground, or he eventually dies. Unless he decides to be safe and stop wandering the tundra.
The idea that all that lovely permafrost is thawing out, and drying out, is depressing. Worse, that it might be burning up.
We ought to build a huge power plant way up north, and start running a bunch of freezer units to cool it down again. /sarcasm - yeah I know, I know, introducing more energy into a closed system only make the temperature go UP.
Sucks. But,
“The only thing that never changes is that everything changes.” ― Louis L'Amour
(huh - I didn't know that witty-cism was attributed to Louis L'Amour!)
Don't bring a skateboard to a gunfight. - Anthony Huber