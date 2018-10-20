Engineer and YouTube personality James Hobson has finally done what so many movie nerds before him have dreamed about: He created a functional — and potentially deadly — lightsaber fit for a real Jedi.

[...] "Well, theories say that plasma is best held in a beam by a magnetic field, which, scientifically, checks out," he continues. "The issue is producing a strong enough electromagnetic field to contain a blade, well the lightsaber would have to be quite literally built inside a box coated in electromagnets, which turns it into a kind of useless science project."

In order to capture a beam of plasma, Hobson and his teammates, Dave Bonhoff, Ian Hillier and Darryl Sherk, employed the principle of "laminar flow" — combining liquified petroleum gas, or propane, with oxygen and sending them through "laminar nozzles," a specialized tool for engineers, which generates a highly concentrated flow of gas to create a plasma beam, according to Hobson.

[...] The result is a near-replica of a lightsaber that projects and retracts on command, and burns at 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to slice through steel.

[...] And it's got a price tag to match its heat level: Just one of those laminar nozzles can cost some $4,000.