from the Making-science-fiction-into-science-fact dept.
Engineer Creates Real-Life 'Star Wars' Lightsaber That Can Slice Through Metal:
Engineer and YouTube personality James Hobson has finally done what so many movie nerds before him have dreamed about: He created a functional — and potentially deadly — lightsaber fit for a real Jedi.
[...] "Well, theories say that plasma is best held in a beam by a magnetic field, which, scientifically, checks out," he continues. "The issue is producing a strong enough electromagnetic field to contain a blade, well the lightsaber would have to be quite literally built inside a box coated in electromagnets, which turns it into a kind of useless science project."
In order to capture a beam of plasma, Hobson and his teammates, Dave Bonhoff, Ian Hillier and Darryl Sherk, employed the principle of "laminar flow" — combining liquified petroleum gas, or propane, with oxygen and sending them through "laminar nozzles," a specialized tool for engineers, which generates a highly concentrated flow of gas to create a plasma beam, according to Hobson.
[...] The result is a near-replica of a lightsaber that projects and retracts on command, and burns at 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to slice through steel.
[...] And it's got a price tag to match its heat level: Just one of those laminar nozzles can cost some $4,000.
Just wait until Elon Not-A-Flamethrower Musk tries to out-do this!
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday October 18, @11:34PM (4 children)
off screen, several feet of tubing, leading to large pressure cylinders..
still cool, though..
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @12:06AM
We need more dense magic energy sources. It also needs to work without gas and in a vacuum somehow.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Monday October 19, @12:23AM
Also off screen, the dancing tip of the flame. But neat still if perhaps a bit overwrought.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday October 19, @01:51AM (1 child)
Actually on-screen, a backpack with all the needed support hardware and the cylinders. Of course it's not an actual lightsaber (a technology filled with phlebotinum and unobtanium requiring a fictional superpower to use without hurting yourself ) or even a practical weapon, but it's a kind of interesting project. Personally, I don't think I would have spent that much on it.
(Score: 2) by nostyle on Monday October 19, @04:23AM
> Personally, I don't think I would have spent that much on it.
I wonder how the cost of making one of these compares to the cost of adding the "special-effect" light-saber sequences in a single SW movie. I have seen people "rolling their own" light-saber effects in clips on you tube, but I imagine the Hollywood quality stuff is a bit more costly.
(Score: 5, Informative) by krishnoid on Monday October 19, @12:27AM (4 children)
Unfamiliar with welding, but isn't this a "plasma torch"?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Kell on Monday October 19, @12:39AM
It is, but that doesn't bring in the Youtube clicks.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday October 19, @03:21AM
And you expect the New York Post to be able to figure that out?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @05:26AM
Basically, yes. It's a propane torch with a long flame. But they worked out the propane through a precisely calibrated laminar flow nozzle so it looks surprisingly like a light saber from the movies, and the 'beam' can cut through stuff so it's way cooler than anything I've made during lockdown. I'm surprised something so conceptually simple looks as cool as it does.
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Monday October 19, @07:06AM
No: a plasma torch uses current to generate actual plasma, this is just a beam-shaped flame.
No one remembers the singer.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by istartedi on Monday October 19, @12:50AM (2 children)
If nothing else, this just reassures me that light sabers are best confined to the Star Wars fantasy universe. At the end when he had the finished product held up, all I could think was "that's way too close to his face". One slip and... you don't even want to think about it.
A firm grip, a Jedi has.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @01:51AM (1 child)
I've heard that lightsaber battles don't make sense, which probably comes down to bad fight choreography in the movies, but you have to account for The Schwartz allowing Jedi to predict the future slightly. If two people are subconsciously predicting the future while swinging nearly massless heat sticks at each other, it shouldn't look much like a normal sword battle.
One Jedi using a lightsaber would presumably have enough voodoo to not cut off their own shoulder or nose, and there are practice lightsabers for dim YOUNGLINGS.
Here's another insurmountable problem. Get two "real-life" lightsabers and swing them at each other. They will pass right through each other. It won't block plasma blasts, and probably won't cut a rock thrown at the wielder. Don't bring a propane-powered lightsaber to your own stoning.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @03:40AM
Of course not .. you're supposed to bring weed for that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @05:35AM
This is literally just PL/oxy cutting torch augmented with a laminar flow nozzle.
This is nothing new at all. By their standard I made a crude lightsabre dagger very often when I was doing oxy-acety cutting. By their standard a stick on fire or a sword daubed in oil and lit might as well be called a lightsabre.
Bah I say!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @05:38AM
Nitpicking:
Argh that is not what a plasma beam means!
These people, using words with no regard - fuck it, I'll call my cat a lightsabre, so mine is better than theirs because she can make little lightsabres (with a little help to get started)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 19, @06:18AM
This is a cool build but I do not believe any significant amount of plasma is produced by this. While very hot, this is still normal fire resulting from reacting propane with oxygen, so what we are seeing is almost certainly very hot incandescent gases, not any kind of plasma.